Culture Media Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Culture Media Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Culture Media Market
Culture media is used in microbiological laboratories and research centers to grow and control cells. A cell culture medium is composed of an array of vitamins, amino acids, inorganic salts, glucose as an energy source, and serum as a source of growth & attachment factors & hormones.
The culture media market has evolved considerably in the past decade, owing to rapid progress in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and stem cell research. Moreover, increase in funding & investments in R&D and innovation in the life science sector supplement the growth of the market.
The global Culture Media market is valued at 4030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Culture Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Culture Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck & Co.
GE Healthcare
The Sartorius Group
Corning
Lonza Group
Becton
Dickinson and Company
HiMedia Laboratories
Vitro Biopharma
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Caisson Laboratories
Cell Culture Technologies LLC
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
Sera Scandia A/S
Takara Bio
Cyagen Biosciences
PeproTech
Biomol GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lysogeny Broth
Chemically Defined Media
Classical Media
Serum-free Media
Specialty Media
Stem Cell Media
Others
Segment by Application
Cancer Research
Biopharmaceuticals
Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering
Stem Cell Technologies
Drug Discovery
Others
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Culture Media
Table Global Culture Media Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Culture Media Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Lysogeny Broth Product Picture
Table Lysogeny Broth Major Manufacturers
Figure Chemically Defined Media Product Picture
Table Chemically Defined Media Major Manufacturers
Figure Classical Media Product Picture
Table Classical Media Major Manufacturers
Figure Serum-free Media Product Picture
