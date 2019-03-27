Culture Media Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Culture Media Market

Culture media is used in microbiological laboratories and research centers to grow and control cells. A cell culture medium is composed of an array of vitamins, amino acids, inorganic salts, glucose as an energy source, and serum as a source of growth & attachment factors & hormones.

The culture media market has evolved considerably in the past decade, owing to rapid progress in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and stem cell research. Moreover, increase in funding & investments in R&D and innovation in the life science sector supplement the growth of the market.

The global Culture Media market is valued at 4030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Culture Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Culture Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck & Co.

GE Healthcare

The Sartorius Group

Corning

Lonza Group

Becton

Dickinson and Company

HiMedia Laboratories

Vitro Biopharma

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Caisson Laboratories

Cell Culture Technologies LLC

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Sera Scandia A/S

Takara Bio

Cyagen Biosciences

PeproTech

Biomol GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lysogeny Broth

Chemically Defined Media

Classical Media

Serum-free Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Segment by Application

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Technologies

Drug Discovery

Others

Table of Contents

1 Culture Media Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Culture Media

1.2 Culture Media Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Culture Media Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lysogeny Broth

1.2.3 Chemically Defined Media

1.2.4 Classical Media

1.2.5 Serum-free Media

1.2.6 Specialty Media

1.2.7 Stem Cell Media

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Culture Media Segment by Application

1.3.1 Culture Media Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cancer Research

1.3.3 Biopharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

1.3.5 Stem Cell Technologies

1.3.6 Drug Discovery

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Culture Media Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Culture Media Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Culture Media Market Size

1.5.1 Global Culture Media Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Culture Media Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Culture Media Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Culture Media Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Culture Media Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Culture Media Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Culture Media Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Culture Media Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Culture Media Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Culture Media Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………..

11 Global Culture Media Market Forecast

11.1 Global Culture Media Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Culture Media Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Culture Media Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Culture Media Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Culture Media Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Culture Media Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Culture Media Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Culture Media Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Culture Media Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Culture Media Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Culture Media Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Culture Media Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Culture Media Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Culture Media Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Culture Media Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Culture Media Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Culture Media

Table Global Culture Media Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Culture Media Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Lysogeny Broth Product Picture

Table Lysogeny Broth Major Manufacturers

Figure Chemically Defined Media Product Picture

Table Chemically Defined Media Major Manufacturers

Figure Classical Media Product Picture

Table Classical Media Major Manufacturers

Figure Serum-free Media Product Picture





