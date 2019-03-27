Sponsored by RDPAC and Kantar, the well-acclaimed English event has been held annually since 2009 as a closed-door symposium of MNC pharma cos active in China.

BEIJING, NEW JERSEY, CHINA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiCON International Group LLC, the publisher of well-known WiCON | Pharma China www.pharmachinaonline.com ), announced that it will host the “Pharma China Annual Forum 2019” in Shanghai on April 9. Sponsored by RDPAC and Kantar Health, the well-acclaimed English language event has been held annually since 2009 and is set up as a closed-door symposium of MNC pharma executives. It is now open for registration and seats are limited to 60. Priorities will be given to WiCON|Pharma China subscribers and executives of RDPAC member companies.Please visit the following web link for event brochure, registration form and sponsorship opportunities Each year there are more uncertainties surrounding China healthcare and 2019 is no exception. Despite some positive developments on the front of Chinese drug registration regime, which has substantially accelerated its evaluation and approval of innovative new drugs, the pharmaceutical industry in China is faced with another overhaul of its business model, fast changing marketplace and repeated assaults of its bottom-lines following establishment of the State Medical Insurance Administration (SMIA), introduction of national level volume-linked centralized drug purchase tender trial, and advancement of the generic quality and clinical equivalence (GQCE) program which aims to replace off-patent MNC originator drugs with local GQCE products.Structural issues with the Chinese healthcare system continued to haunt the pharmaceutical industry in 2018. Notwithstanding the touted pharma industry ambitions of the Chinese government, slogans are nothing but pies in the sky when it comes to paying for better medicines. The healthcare reform has long been hijacked by cost containment and gone astray from the pledged path of improving efficiency and fixing structural flaws. The crashing course of reform is deeply rooted in the growing contradictions between wishful goals and healthcare financial reality, as well as among different government policies and their pursuits.Despite challenges, 2018 turned out to be a triumphant time for MNCs. A number of pharma MNCs witnessed unexpected high growth last year ahead of the flood of local GQCE products. Despite naive overjoys of some, such inadvertent victories are not expected to last in 2019.The Chinese economy and the reform of its healthcare system are once again in deep water of what’s become of a “lost river.” Pharma companies, local or foreign, must make dynamic changes to remain competitive and survive with the turbulent market. The Pharma China Annual Forum 2019 is an English language annual pharma industry event oriented for foreign drug companies in China. The event’s emphasis is on healthcare policies, drug regulations, market access and strategic issues as well as potential impacts of latest and upcoming policy changes on the Chinese pharma industry. In addition, contemporary trends of M&As, R&D and licensing, IPR, business hotspots and e-commerce, as well as future market outlook will be explored and discussed.14 leading experts will share their knowledge, insights and expertise at the event, including an interactive panel discussion with top experts and selected speakers.Please visit the following web link for event brochure, registration form and sponsorship opportunities:More information and questions are available from the following contacts. Spaces are limited to 60 participants and priority is given to WiCON|Pharma China subscribers. Please contact:David Xue Tel: +86 18601267831 Email: dxue@pharmaguys.comJenny Wang Tel: +86 10 8447-6010 Email: jenny.wang@pharmachinaonline.comFees (covering attendance, lunch and refreshments)CNY 6,400 ($930) – Pharma China subscribers and employees of RDPAC member companiesCNY 6,800 ($980) – All other non-subscribers of Pharma ChinaWiCON International Group LLC is the publisher of WiCON | Pharma China, the most trusted English media and source of business intelligence covering the Chinese pharmaceutical sector.WiCON | Pharma China ( www.pharmachinaonline.com ) caters for the growing needs of the global pharma industry for up-to-date and insightful intelligence on China’s burgeoning but increasingly complex healthcare marketplace. It is subscribed by most MNCs, leading CROs, investment banks, consulting firms and industry associations.WiCON | Pharma China publishes the following products:- Pharma China Journal Edition (monthly in PDF)- Pharma China Web Edition (continuously-updated news and commentaries)- China Pharmaceutical Guide (updated annually)Please contact us visit www.pharmachinaonline.com for more info.Tel: +86 10 84476010, +1 609-903-8881Fax: +1 801-751-5728Email: info@pharmachinaonline.com



