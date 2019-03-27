Vitamin C Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market

This report researches the worldwide Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443856-global-vitamin-c-ascorbic-acid-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

CSPC Pharma

Shandong Luwei

Northeast Pharma

North China Pharma

Shandong Tianli

Ningxia Qiyuan

Zhengzhou Tuoyang

Henan Huaxing

Anhui Tiger

Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), an essential nutrient found mainly in fruits and vegetables. The body requires ascorbic acid in order to form and maintain bones, blood vessels, and skin. Ascorbic acid also promotes the healing of cuts, abrasions and wounds; helps fight infections; inhibits conversion of irritants in smog, tobacco smoke, and certain foods into cancer-causing substances; appears to lessen the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease; helps regulate cholesterol levels; prevents the development of scurvy; appears to lower the risk of developing cataracts; and aids in iron absorption. Ascorbic acid can cause adverse reactions when taken with some drugs.

The biggest consumer of this food additive is food and beverage industry, which counted about 60%; pharmaceutical industry count about 30% of the total demand, while feed industry counted about 7.8% in 2016.

Since 2016, the price of ascorbic acid has increased steadily for several reasons. Factories in China that produce ascorbic acid are seriously considering price increases. From the beginning of 2016, prices of these products began to increase, followed by many other ingredients; starting in Q4, prices began to increase substantially. Ascorbic acid factories are underfunded due to the low price in recent years, resulting in a strong desire to raise prices.

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market size will increase to 1660 Million US$ by 2025, from 1140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Feed

Cosmetics

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.4 Feed Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

1.5.4 Feed

1.5.5 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production

2.1.1 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

For Detailed Reading Please Visit@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3443856-global-vitamin-c-ascorbic-acid-market-insights-forecast-to-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.