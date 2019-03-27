Hemp Fiber Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hemp Fiber Market

This report researches the worldwide Hemp Fiber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hemp Fiber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plant’s stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the “glue” that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.

The hemp fiber industry is fragmented: there are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and most of the products come from China, European countries and Canada. Also, in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The world-leading producer of hemp is China, with most of its use in textile industry. Hemp has been cultivated in China for several thousand years. Currently, China owns the top-class hemp fiber textile technology. Shanxi Greenland and Yak Technology are the leading players in the market. Europe is an important production area of hemp fiber. Hemp fiber in Europe is mainly produced in France, Germany, UK, etc, with its main use in pulp & paper and composite materials. Russia and Ukraine are also important providers of hemp products, and the main use is in textile industry. Major players like Hemp Flax, BAFA are located in Europe.

China is the main exporter of hemp fiber and hemp textiles. Canada hemp fiber manufacturers mainly supplies hemp products to satisfy the need of United States. The import and export business between European countries is frequent, but generally the consumption of hemp fiber is relatively even.

Global Hemp Fiber market size will increase to 280 Million US$ by 2025, from 190 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hemp Fiber.

