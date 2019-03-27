Global Menstrual Cups Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Menstrual Cups Market

This report studies the global market size of Menstrual Cups in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Menstrual Cups in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Menstrual Cups market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443755-global-menstrual-cups-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Menstrual Cups include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Menstrual Cups include

Diva

Lunette

The Keeper

Femmycycle

Mooncup (UK)

MeLuna

Anigan

Yuuki

IrisCup

Soft Cup

FemmeCup

SckoonCup

LadyCup

MiaLuna

Monzcare

LifeCup

Menstrual Cups is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial).

At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.

Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available – these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle.

In the last several years, global market of Menstrual Cups developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.2%. In 2017, global revenue of Menstrual Cups is nearly 37.7 M USD; the actual production is about 3250 K Units.

Menstrual Cups is widely sales on Supermarkets, Drugstore, Online Shop. The most proportion of Menstrual Cups is used through Supermarket, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Menstrual Cups, with a production market share 48.7%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 45% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Menstrual Cups market size was 38 million US$ and is forecast to 48 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Menstrual Cups market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market Size Split by Type

Silicon

Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets

Drugstore

Online Shop

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Menstrual Cups market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Menstrual Cups market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Menstrual Cups manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Menstrual Cups with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Menstrual Cups submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Menstrual Cups market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Menstrual Cups Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Menstrual Cups Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silicon

1.4.3 Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Menstrual Cups Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarkets

1.5.3 Drugstore

1.5.4 Online Shop

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Menstrual Cups Market Size

2.1.1 Global Menstrual Cups Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Menstrual Cups Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Menstrual Cups Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Menstrual Cups Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Menstrual Cups Revenue by Regions

For Detailed Reading Please Visit@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3443755-global-menstrual-cups-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.