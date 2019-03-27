VP PENCE ANNOUNCES NEW SPACE RACE TO THE MOON: EXPERT COMMENTARY AVAILABLE

Rod Pyle, bestselling space author, journalist and radio guest. "Space 2.0" by Rod Pyle, foreword by Buzz Aldrin.

American astronauts to return by 2024, possibly on commercial rockets

Given that we are now almost as far from the first lunar landing by Apollo 11 as that event was from the first flight of the Wright brothers, it’s time for a bold new initiative... a new space age.” — Rod Pyle

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vice President Pence announced on Tuesday that it was time to send American astronauts back to the surface of the Moon, and the administration wants it done by 2024. There had been a general plan to accomplish this goal by 2028, but Pence revised the schedule, saying that it was time to make “the next giant leap, and return American astronauts to the moon, establish a permanent base there ... and take American astronauts to Mars...”

Rod Pyle, space journalist, author of 15 space books, and Editor-In-Chief of "Ad Astra" magazine, is available for interviews and commentary on this topic. Earlier today, Pyle stated, “This is a major change in American spaceflight policy. Since President John Kennedy first announced that the United States would send astronauts to the moon in 1961, at least three other presidential administrations have tried to recapture that lightning in a bottle, but none of these initiatives came to full fruition. This one looks like it may—the time and the conditions are right for this to succeed.” Indeed, Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush all tried to kickstart large new space initiatives, but none were completed as planned.

“These initiatives lacked popular and congressional support and were consistently underfunded and undervalued,” Pyle said. “This new announcement comes during a time when we see a combination of conditions, including the rise of China as a spacefaring power and Russia continuing to announce aggressive plans for Earth orbit. The Trump administration sees very real threats to American dominance in spaceflight, which is something it would like to not only to maintain, but to expand. Thanks to the commercial providers, the US has rockets such as the Falcon Heavy that can send humans and cargo to Earth orbit, and beyond, at a price far below NASA’s—as much as 1/10th by NASA’s own internal studies. Sending humans back to the Moon is just a matter of investment and engineering. We merely have to decide that it is worth doing and investing in.”

NASA has its own new megarocket in development, the Space Launch System, but the project has gone far over its budget and is continually behind schedule. “Given SLS’s challenges, the administration has wisely decided to utilize existing commercial providers such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance. Properly incentivized, these providers can enable the US to move aggressively beyond Earth orbit in short order,” Pyle said. “It took 54 years to progress from that first flight of the Wright brothers to Sputnik. We’ll soon be that far from the Apollo 11 landing,” he added. “It’s time for a bold new initiative such as this. We are truly standing at the threshold of a new space age... and possibly a new space race.” These subjects are covered in depth in his new nonfiction book "Space 2.0: How Private Spaceflight, a Resurgent NASA, and International Partners are Creating a New Space Age" with a foreword by Buzz Aldrin. The book was released to the mass market in February.

The new US lunar plans focus on human missions to the lunar south pole, where water ice is thought to exist, which can be transformed into rocket fuel and breathable oxygen. “It’s very expensive to carry these resources—water, fuel and oxygen— into space on rockets,” Pyle said. “If we can extract these consumables from the Moon, and eventually from asteroids, it opens up the rest of the solar system to human exploration, eventually at a profit. Private investments in space-related ventures will soar, with rich returns over time.”

"Space 2.0" is a layman’s handbook to this new era in spaceflight. It is co-published by BenBella Books and the National Space Society, and will be available in various foreign editions including Chinese. Pyle also writes for NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Caltech, and various popular outlets including "Futurity", "Space.com," "LiveScience," "Popular Science'" and other outlets. He hosts the popular podcast “Cool Space News” on iHeart radio and makes regularly scheduled appearances on TV and radio stations across the country, including PBS, NPR, KFI/Los Angeles and WGN/Chicago.



