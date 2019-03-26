GrowthCell Global Corp. Announces Rob Gietl as Chief Operating Officer

GrowthCell Global Corp. welcomes Rob Gietl to the team as its COO taking its innovative patented ingredient oligopeptide to the CBD market.

KALOOPMS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowthCell Global Corp., a nutraceuticals company, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Rob Gietl, as its Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Gietl is a seasoned Business Development and Operations executive with a diverse track record of leading change across all areas of concept creation, brand re-positioning, market penetration, fiscal accountability and efficient execution of business plans. He has grown business effectiveness in an array of sectors and circumstances throughout Canada, consistently aligned with corporate and stakeholders goals and values. Mr. Gietl was most recently the CEO & Director at MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. which is an emerging bio-pharmaceutical company and distributor of medical cannabis products. Prior, Mr. Gietl held the position of Director of Business Development at NRI Global Inc. where he headed up multi million dollar industrial acquisitions, environmental remediation and global sales of reusable assets and commodities. His skills in negotiations and plan development enabled him to leverage partnerships to accelerate expansion and facilitate synergy in execution.

GrowthCell Global Corp. is very pleased to have Mr. Gietl on the team and Pam Lehr, Chief Business Development Officer, believes "his extensive experience in general management, negotiations, and innovation reinforces the company’s bright future. Mr. Gietl will be tasked with driving the expansion of existing products and white label product offerings with GrowthCell’s revolutionary oligopeptide, in combination with CBD, throughout North America."

Mr. Gietl commented, "It is exciting to be joining this dynamic company which is on the verge of attaining fantastic milestones in this rapidly evolving industry. Our focus in the short-term will be align with CBD companies that would like a competitive advantage in the market place."

Mr. Gietl further commented, "It is my mission, through aggressive growth, organically, acquisitions, additional product lines and new markets to bring the company to the top of our industry to benefit our customers and shareholders."

GrowthCell Global Corp. infuses nutraceuticals with a patented oligopeptide that increases the bioavailability of CBD. These break-through anti-aging formulas contain natural occurring growth factors & peptides responsible for reprogramming adult stem cells and amino acids in the body. It is the exclusive distributor in North America to the active raw ingredient, oligopeptide (embryonic peptide), in combination with manufacturing and/or producing cannabidiol, hemp and cannabis products (people & pets).



