Meet Mario Macaluso of Best Self Storage Insurance, LLC at ISS 2019 World Expo

SBOA Tenant Insurance co-founder available for consultation during conference

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance industry executive Mario Macaluso, co-founder of SBOA Tenant Insurance (SBOATI) and founder of Best Self Storage Insurance, will attend the 2019 Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo, April 1-4 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Mr. Macaluso is accepting individual appointment requests to discuss the latest advances in tenant insurance.

“SBOA Tenant Insurance was uniquely designed for today’s self storage owner and is the first of its kind to offer tenants a zero-dollar deductible on all claims,” said Macaluso, a provider of SBOATI through his agency Best Self Storage Insurance. “I look forward to sharing with self storage professionals how we continue to improve this award-winning product.”

Conference attendees are invited to visit Mr. Macaluso April 2-3 at the Storage Business Owners Alliance (SBOA) booth 1102. To schedule an appointment, contact him directly at (888) 212-5109 or mariom@thebestins.com, or just stop by.

About Best Self Storage Insurance

Best Self Storage Insurance, LLC, founded in 2019 by tenured insurance executive Mario Macaluso, provides fully integrated insurance solutions to the self-storage industry. Through honesty, service and a willingness to go the extra mile, our commitment is to provide personalized quality service with exceptional customer care. For more information, visit us at www.BestSelfStorageInsurance.com.



Our customer’s success is our success





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.