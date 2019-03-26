Miller & Miller's Advertising & Nostalgia Auction on Saturday, April 6 in Canada will feature the Ryan McNabb collection

Rare, 1930s-era En-Ar-Co Motor Oil rack made for the Canadian market, among the finest ones known, with two wire bottle carriers and 16 En-Ar-Co bottles (est. CA$15,000-$18,000). 1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur car with 100,000 original miles, original “magnolia” paint, supple and pristine leather interior and ice-cold air conditioning (est. CA$12,000-$15,000). 1967 650cc Triumph TR6R Trophy Sportmotorcycle motorcycle in perfect running condition, English-made, with original seat, parts and excellent original chrome (est. CA$4,000-$6,000). Canadian 1945 Black Cat Cigarettes porcelain sign, 50 inches by 48 inches, with high detailed graphics and marked “P&M Orilla 45” lower right edge (est. CA$3,000-$5,000). Circa 1929 Johnson Sea-Horse outboard motor store display, American, with tin litho frame and topper and lithographed paper insert, showing excellent color and gloss (est. CA$3,000-$4,000).

A 1930s En-Ar-Co Motor Oil rack made for the Canadian market, a 1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur and a 1967 Triumph TR6R Trophy Sport 650 motorcycle are top lots.

Ryan McNabb’s collection has a ‘made-in-Canada’ emphasis, filled with seldom seen vintage advertising signs, including some early signs that were acquired from the Kay Beverage bottling plant. ” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare, 1930s-era En-Ar-Co Motor Oil rack made for the Canadian market, a 1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur car with 100,000 original miles and a 1967 Triumph TR6R Trophy Sport 650 motorcycle in perfect running condition are a few expected top lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s upcoming Advertising & Nostalgia Auction slated for April 6th.The 595-lot live auction will have a start time of 10 am Eastern time, in the Miller & Miller Auctions gallery located at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario. Online bidding is open now, on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, as well as the Miller & Miller website, at www.millerandmillerauctions.com . Phone (519-662-4800) and absentee bids will be accepted.Headlining the event is the lifetime collection of Ryan McNabb, a longtime, dedicated collector out of Sudbury, Ontario. His collection – with fresh-to-the-market additions – features country store advertising, petroliana, vintage toys and premium nostalgia. The sale will be packed with general store signs, gas and oil signs, coin-ops, radios, cars and motorcycles and rare nostalgia.“Collectors will marvel at the quantity of quality,” remarked Justin Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “McNabb’s collection has a ‘made-in-Canada’ emphasis, filled with seldom seen vintage advertising signs, including some early signs that were acquired from the Kay Beverage bottling plant in his hometown of Sudbury, Ontario. We’re proud to offer it.”The En-Ar-Co Motor Oil rack is among the finest examples known and comes with two wire bottle carriers and sixteen En-Ar-Co bottles. The four-sided tin litho display rack features the famous “slate boy” logo. One side is marked “St. Thomas Metal Signs, St. Thomas, Ontario”. The rack carries an estimate of $15,000-$18,000 (all prices quoted are in Canadian dollars).The 1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur comes from the estate of esteemed organist Dr Wayne Carroll of London, Ontario. The car boasts the original “magnolia” paint, supple and pristine leather interior and ice-cold air conditioning that functions perfectly. It has never been winter driven and is entirely rust free. It passed its safety inspection in August 2018 and is expected to sell for $12,000-$15,000.The 1967 English-made 650cc Triumph TR6R Trophy Sportmotorcycle includes the original seat, parts, accessories and literature. The excellent original chrome shows no pitting or corrosion, and the show quality paint is enhanced with pinstripe customization. Some parts have been replaced with genuine Triumph parts. The estate bike is expected to roar away for $4,000-$6,000.A scarce, circa 1929 Johnson Sea-Horse outboard motor store display, American, with a tin litho frame and topper and lithographed paper insert, displaying excellent color and gloss, should hit $3,000-$4,000; while a 1930s-era Canadian Imperial Marvelube porcelain oil rack with sixteen original bottles and two wire carriers, a superb example, is estimated to sell for $2,000-$3,000.A 1945 Black Cat Cigarettes porcelain sign, one of Canada’s most attractive porcelain signs, 50 inches by 48 inches, with high detailed graphics and marked “P&M Orilla 45” lower right edge, should bring $3,000-$5,000. Also, a circa 1902 Canadian L. Wettlaufer trade sign, in untouched original condition, with intact frame and a vibrant painted surface, should garner $1,200-$1,600.A Canadian National Locomotive solid brass number plate, with photos and records indicating the locomotive was built in 1911 and scrapped in 1956, has a estimate of $2,000-$3,000. Also with a $2,000-$3,000 estimate is an American 1936 Spartan 557 sled radio, designed by noted industrial designer Walter Dorwin Teague for that year’s Spartan line, with an Art Deco design.An American 1950s-era Armstrong Tires two-sided tin litho flange sign, featuring an image of Rhino promoting Armstrong’s “Rhino Flex” model tires, 17 ½ inches by 18 inches, is expected to realize $2,000-$3,000; while an American-made Ford Dealer porcelain sign from the 1930s or ‘40s, made by Veribrite Signs (Chicago), 39 inches by 25 inches, should finish at $1,500-$2,000.A 1930s Canadian White Rose painted wood thermometer, one of a few known, unusual in that it promotes multiple products, 21 inches by 8 ¾ inches, is estimated to bring $2,000-$3,000. Also, a 1940s Canada Dry cardboard poster showing a swimsuit-clad beauty, made for the Canadian market and extremely risqué for the time period, 44 ½ inches by 27 ¾ inches, with excellent color, carries an estimate of $1,500-$2,000.The auction is a generous offering of collectible advertising and nostalgia, dating from around 1900 to the 1970s. The petroliana includes investment-grade tins and signs from Canada’s most highly collected brands, including Imperial Oil, White Rose, Red Indian and others. Additional consignments include select treasures from a multi-generational post office in Rostock, Ontario.A preview will be held Saturday, April 6th, the date of sale, at 8:30 am Eastern time. People can pre-bid live right now online at the Miller & Miller website: www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is a seller of high-value collections between $200,000 and $3 million. Individual items of merit are always considered. It is Canada’s #1 trusted place for collectors to buy and sell. The firm is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710 or (519) 716-5606; or, you can send an e-mail to info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the April 6 auction, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.