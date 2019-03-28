Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases Consumer Engagement in Care Delivery Resource

New Provider-focused Implementation Framework Includes Checklists and Case Studies

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, today released an implementation framework to support providers in delivering person-centered, value-driven health care.“This framework encapsulates the learnings of organizations at the vanguard of person-centered care who have dedicated significant time, energy, and resources to supporting consumers and their need to be fully engaged in care decisions,” said Keri Sperry, Senior Program Manager of Education and Patient Engagement at Partners HealthCare and co-chair of the Task Force’s Patient-Centered Priorities Work Group.The new resource, Engaging Consumers in Care Delivery: An Implementation Framework , is organized around three core elements of care that engage patients: (a) coordination of care and systems of care, including physical/mental health and social services; (b) shared and empowered decision-making; and, (c) individual activation for self-management. Within each element is a checklist of best practices that organizations can use to evaluate existing efforts and/or use to support new initiatives.“Person centered, value-driven health care delivery includes patients/consumers as partners in all aspects of health care decision-making,” said Sarah Coombs with the National Partnership for Women and Families. “The resource highlights specific organizations and programs that have successfully put that principle into practice.”“The Task Force continues to develop practical tools that ensure patient priorities are infused into every phase of care delivery,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “This resource provides a guidepost for providers as they develop and expand all-important patient engagement capabilities.”The development of this resource was overseen by the HCTTF’s Patient-Centered Priorities Work Group, which focuses on fully developing consumer perspectives to be infused into innovative payment and delivery models. The Work Group draws upon the Task Force’s six consumer priorities for value based-care to identify opportunities for practical implementation of patient-centered priorities and strategies, including: (1) consumer engagement, (2) delivery system strategies to put patients first, (3) alternative payment models that benefit consumers, (4) continuous quality improvements, (5) person-centered health IT, and (6) promoting health equity.ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique consortium of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • patientping • Premier • Remedy Partners • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



