Recruiting for Good Rewarding Travel to Experience the Best Parties in Australia

Travel with Friends and Have the Time of Your Life Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips to Party in Australia for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Enjoy Flight + Hotel + Ticket Rewards Sponsored By Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with party travel to experience Australia's best celebrations.

Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips to Party in Australia for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with meaningful party travel. Join to help L.A. kids and enjoy Fun Trips to party in Australia for Good According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can use your social network to benefit the community, and your life; simply make referrals enabling us to use recruiting for good. And enjoy fun rewarding experiences that will change your life."Top Celebration Destinations Rewarded in 20201. Adelaide Fringe Festival (Art)2. Australia Open (Tennis)3. Barunga Festival (Aboriginal)4. Byron Bay BluesFest (Music)5. NYE in Sydney (rated #1 to party worldwide)6. Rainbow Serpent Festival (Music)7. Rip Curl Pro (Surfing competition running for 57 years)How to Participate in We Party for Good Choose a party destination to experience in 2020, then, participate in Recruiting for Good.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Everyone is socially connected to someone who is looking for a job in tech or engineering; or are socially connected to family members and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies."1. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired.2. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company).3. Then, a portion of the finder's fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward funding toward the party destination; flights, hotel, and tickets (event).To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service helping fund rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Art, Culture, Dance, Music and Sports. Join us to see the world, meet like-minded friends, and grow from within. www.WePartyforGood.com 2020 Women Party are specially rewarded trips to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment 'Right to Vote for Women' in London, Paris, and Rome; meet like-minded women who Love...Freedom...Equality. To learn more visit www.2020WomenParty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.