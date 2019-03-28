Recruiting for Good Rewarding Travel to Experience the Best Parties in Australia
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with party travel to experience Australia's best celebrations.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can use your social network to benefit the community, and your life; simply make referrals enabling us to use recruiting for good. And enjoy fun rewarding experiences that will change your life."
Top Celebration Destinations Rewarded in 2020
1. Adelaide Fringe Festival (Art)
2. Australia Open (Tennis)
3. Barunga Festival (Aboriginal)
4. Byron Bay BluesFest (Music)
5. NYE in Sydney (rated #1 to party worldwide)
6. Rainbow Serpent Festival (Music)
7. Rip Curl Pro (Surfing competition running for 57 years)
How to Participate in We Party for Good
Choose a party destination to experience in 2020, then, participate in Recruiting for Good.
Carlos Cymerman adds, “Everyone is socially connected to someone who is looking for a job in tech or engineering; or are socially connected to family members and friends who are executives working at companies that hire professionals from staffing agencies."
1. When a successful introduction is made to Recruiting for Good that leads to someone getting hired.
2. Recruiting for Good is paid a finder's fee (by the company).
3. Then, a portion of the finder's fee is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship and to reward funding toward the party destination; flights, hotel, and tickets (event).
To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service helping fund rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Art, Culture, Dance, Music and Sports. Join us to see the world, meet like-minded friends, and grow from within. www.WePartyforGood.com
2020 Women Party are specially rewarded trips to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment 'Right to Vote for Women' in London, Paris, and Rome; meet like-minded women who Love...Freedom...Equality. To learn more visit www.2020WomenParty.com
