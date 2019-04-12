New advice on Osteoporosis and Prevention by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski

Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, in surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Doctor, reviewing x-ray Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “What is Osteoporosis?” With the number of patients suffering from this medical condition on the rise, as 54 million Americans suffer from osteoporosis today, it is understandable why more and more people are interested in finding out the answer of what osteoporosis means, what its causes are, and how to prevent it.Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski is providing his thoughts on this subject in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Marchinski’s blog at https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ In this article, we’ll deal with all these three crucial components to help you learn about osteoporosis in more detail.What Is Osteoporosis and How Is It Caused?Osteoporosis is a health condition in which once-healthy bones become frail and fragile due to various hormonal changes, loss in calcium or vitamin D, or weakening of tissues. Osteoporosis is often known as a “silent disease” as it happens without any apparent or warning signs and symptoms. Strong bone tissues help us to move around without any hindrance. These tissues are regularly replaced through a process called “bone turnover”.Our body regularly produces cells that are replaced with the dead cells of bone tissues. By the age of 25, bones reach their maximum bone mass, and cell turnover stops and remains stable for upcoming years. However, at the age of 40, these bone cells begin to die more than they are produced. Since these bone cells die away at a staggering speed, there is a dip in bone mass which eventually leads to the development of osteoporosis.However, age is not the only factor that plays a role in developing osteoporosis in an individual. There are many other reasons as well, and some of them are mentioned below along with preventive tips.DietYour overall diet has a huge impact on your bone health. There are certain food items and nutrients that promote healthy bone growth. Some of which include milk, cheese, soya beans, tofu, nuts, etc. and nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. If your daily food intake is deprived of these food items and nutrients then you are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Therefore, it is important that your daily diet plan includes calcium or vitamin D-based foods. Also, avoid the high intake of caffeine and consumption of too much sodium as both of them contribute to the depletion of calcium in your body.ExerciseExercise is a crucial defense mechanism against osteoporosis. It helps in building and maintaining strong bones. People who do not exercise regularly tend to become lazy and inactive, resulting in weaker bone health. Weak bones are more prone to fractures and injuries than strong and able bones. This is why people should consider exercising on a daily basis. You don’t have to engage in heavy forms of exercises to become strong. As simple as walking, jogging, running, or cycling can do a world of good to make your body tissues stronger than ever.Menopause and TestosteroneAs women enter menopause, their estrogen levels drop drastically. Estrogen is essential in producing new bones in your body as it supports osteoblasts – cells that produce new bones. In the absence of estrogen, osteoblasts are unable to produce new hormones. As a result, osteoclasts – cells that absorb bones overpower them. This is the reason why menopausal women are at a greater risk of developing osteoporosis. On the other hand, in men, testosterone keeps the bones protected. When the levels of testosterone drop, it can cause bone loss, and ultimately osteoporosis. The intake of a prescribed drug – biphosphonates – slows down the breaking of bones in your body. This helps maintain the bone mass and lower the risk of fracture. There are several bisphosphonates that you can get such as alendronate, risedronate, ibandronate, and zoledronic acid. These are often given in the form of a tablet or an injection.Certain MedicationsThere are some medications that can cause osteoporosis such as glucocorticoids, anti-seizure medications, Coumadin, PPIs, and aromatase inhibitors.Excessive Smoking and AlcoholThere are certain chemicals in cigarettes that can make it exceedingly difficult for your body to consume calcium. These chemicals also hinder estrogen from functioning as it helps protect bones from weakening. Similarly, excessive consumption of alcohol also prevents bones from absorbing calcium, resulting in a loss in bone mass. Smoking and alcohol are the biggest threat to human health and a major contributor to osteoporosis. So if you are addicted to them, try breaking free from these bad habits.Osteoporosis can develop in your body due to a number of reasons, but fortunately, many of the contributing factors of osteoporosis can be avoided with the preventive measures mentioned above.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski , MDDr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:* Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes* Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability* Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint* Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers* Shoulder Replacement* Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. About Leonard Joseph Marchinski, MD
Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:
* Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes
* Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability
* Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint
* Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers
* Shoulder Replacement
* Operative and Non-Operative Fracture Care
Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).

