BoardBookit Becomes the Official Board Portal for Innovation Works Portfolio Companies

BoardBookit | Secure Board Portal and Board Management Tools Innovation Works®

BoardBookit is selected to become the official board portal software provider for Innovation Works® portfolio of companies.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation Works and BoardBookit announced a strategic partnership to help startup companies manage their board materials and foster better corporate governance. BoardBookit is officially Innovation Works’ approved board portal vendor offered to their portfolio companies.Startup companies in varying stages of growth all have requirements regarding corporate governance best practices, compliance, and risk management. “The mold for success starts with a stringent structure to help govern and lead a company to success,” says Marion Lewis, BoardBookit CEO. “By creating a strong governance foundation with BoardBookit, startups can focus on core business growth while minimizing time spent on board meeting preparation and management .”Innovation Works introduces, connects, supports, and expands the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem. “Innovation Works’ partnership with portfolio company, BoardBookit, demonstrates our commitment to bolstering the performance of emerging companies,” says Rich Lunak, President and CEO of Innovation Works (IW). “The highly secure platform will be an asset to IW’s portfolio companies as the software streamlines processes crucial to their business success. BoardBookit’s innovative tools lead to well-operating boards, monitoring key performance metrics, and achieving milestones necessary for company growth.”This partnership will enable the portfolio companies of Innovation Works to easily manage board materials including meeting minutes, voting, electronic signatures, and unlimited users and groups with Apple and Android application for tablets, mobile devices, and web browsers. BoardBookit can also help Innovation Works companies facilitate preparation for follow-up rounds with key investors.About Innovation WorksInnovation Works (IW) invests capital, business expertise and other resources into high-potential tech companies with the greatest likelihood for economic impact in the Pittsburgh region. IW is the single most active seed-stage investor in the region and one of the most active in the country. As the Ben Franklin Technology Partner of Southwestern PA, IW is an initiative of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and is partially funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority. For more information, please visit www.innovationworks.org About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 10,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



