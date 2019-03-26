Laura Breit of Root Engineers to Present at Analytical Cannabis Expo in San Francisco

Laura Breit, Founder and Managing Principal of Root Engineers

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura J. Breit, PE , founder and managing principal of Root Engineers , has been selected to present at the Analytical Cannabis Expo 2019 in San Francisco. Breit’s presentation “Getting it Right the First Time: Regulatory Considerations for Extraction Operations” will be held at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, April 1 during the conference.“Understanding regulations can be tricky in this space, especially since the cannabis industry is not yet at a point where a standard set of guidelines applies to every business,” said Breit. “I’m looking forward to sharing our experiences helping clients navigate these processes in order to help them save time and money in the long run.”Breit will discuss how cannabis businesses pursuing extraction are finding that the right design drives critical business performance metrics, while planning ahead for regulatory considerations. She will illustrate how the early development stages can influence cost and compliance, and give tips for operations to prepare for inspections and long-term scalability. Drawing on her firm’s experience with more than 80 cannabis client projects, her session will explore the different code and regulatory considerations that go along with producing extracts.“Getting it Right the First Time: Regulatory Considerations for Extraction Operations” will be hosted in as part of the pre-conference Cannabis Science Workshop at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront from 2:10 - 2:40 p.m. on Monday, April 1.Put on by Analytical Cannabis, the Analytical Cannabis Expo is a unique cannabis industry event focusing exclusively on the best cannabis extraction and testing science. By providing scientists from the fields of testing and extraction with a platform to discuss their work, the conference showcases the most important and exciting developments in the field through technical talks and poster sessions. This annual event is aimed at advancing the science of cannabis through collaboration, education and innovation.To learn more about the Analytical Cannabis Expo 2019 and Laura Breit’s presentation, visit: https://expo.analyticalcannabis.com/agenda/speakers/432336 ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



