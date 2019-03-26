Automotive Transmission Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automotive Transmission -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

The global Automotive Transmission market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Transmission by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ASIN

ZF

Jatco

Getrag

Volkswagen

Honda

MOBIS

Magna

SAIC

GM

Chongqing Tsingshan

Allison Transmission

Continental

Zhejiang Wanliyang

Borgwarner

Eaton Corporation

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

MT

AT

AMT

CVT

DCT

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automotive Transmission Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Automotive Transmission

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Automotive Transmission Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 MT

3.1.2 AT

3.1.3 AMT

3.1.4 CVT

3.1.5 DCT

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Automotive Transmission ASIN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 ZF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Jatco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Getrag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Volkswagen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Honda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 MOBIS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Magna (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 SAIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 GM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Chongqing Tsingshan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Allison Transmission (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Continental (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Zhejiang Wanliyang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Borgwarner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Eaton Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Passenger Vehicle

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Vehicle

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

