Nutrition & Dietary Supplements 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Nutritional supplements are defined as concentrated sources of nutrients or other substances with a nutritional or physiological effect that supplement the normal diet.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and a trend of active living are the key driving factors. Growing disposable income is also a considerable factor positively impacting the market.

The global Nutrition & Dietary Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nutrition & Dietary Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nutrition & Dietary Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Herbalife

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia

Archer Daniels Midland

GlaxoSmithKline

DuPont

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical Foods

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Segment by Application

Infant

Children

Adult

Pregnant

Geriatric



