Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Sheet molding compound (SMC) is both a process and reinforced composite material. The composite is a “ready to mold” glass or carbon fiber reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The SMC sheets are manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of polyester resin, vinylester resin or epoxy resin.SMC materials are thermosets and contain glass or carbon reinforcement levels between 10 and 60 %. The longer fibers in SMC result in better strength properties than standard bulk molding compound (BMC) products. Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. SMC delivers high surface quality. SMC is used for larger parts where higher mechanical strength is needed.

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

IDI Composites International

Magna

Menzolit

Continental Structural Plastics

Premix

Polynt

Molymer SSP

ASTAR

Core Molding Technologies

Lorenz

MCR

Huamei New Material

Yueqing SMC & BMC

Tianma Group

Jiangshi Composite

Huayuan Group

BI-GOLD New Material

Changzhou Rixin

DIC

East China Sea composite materials

Fangda Thermoset Plastic

SIDA composites

Fu Runda Group

Devi Polymers

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

Electrical & Energy

Construction

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 General Purpose SMC

3.1.2 Flame Resistance SMC

3.1.3 Electronic Insulators SMC

3.1.4 Corrosion Resistance SMC

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) IDI Composites International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Magna (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Menzolit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Continental Structural Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Premix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Polynt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Molymer SSP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 ASTAR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Core Molding Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Lorenz (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 MCR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Huamei New Material (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Yueqing SMC & BMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Tianma Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Jiangshi Composite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Huayuan Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 BI-GOLD New Material (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Changzhou Rixin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 DIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 East China Sea composite materials (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Fangda Thermoset Plastic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 SIDA composites (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23 Fu Runda Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24 Devi Polymers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

6.1.2 Demand in Electrical & Energy

6.1.3 Demand in Construction

6.1.4 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

