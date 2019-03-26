Biomass Briquette Fuel Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Biomass Briquette Fuel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Biomass molding fuel is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle.

The global Biomass Briquette Fuel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Biomass Briquette Fuel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Graanul Invest Group

RWE Innogy

Lignetics

E-pellets

Drax Biomass

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

Energex

Fram Renewable Fuels

Protocol Energy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

Granules LG

Enova Energy Group

Corinith Wood Pellets

Maine Woods Pellet

Appalachian Wood Pellets

Bear Mountain Forest Prod

Agropellets

West Oregon Wood Prod

Bayou Wood Pellets

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Power generation

Residential and commercial heating

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Biomass Briquette Fuel

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Bulk Biomass Briquette

3.1.2 Biomass Pellet

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Biomass Briquette Fuel German Pellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Enviva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Rentech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Graanul Invest Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 RWE Innogy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Lignetics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 E-pellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Drax Biomass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 General Biofuels (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 BlueFire Renewables (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Pfeifer Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Biomass Secure Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Viridis Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Westervelt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Energex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Fram Renewable Fuels (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Protocol Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Premium Pellet Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 Granules LG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23 Enova Energy Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24 Corinith Wood Pellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25 Maine Woods Pellet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26 Appalachian Wood Pellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27 Bear Mountain Forest Prod (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28 Agropellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29 West Oregon Wood Prod (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.30 Bayou Wood Pellets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Power generation

6.1.2 Demand in Residential and commercial heating

6.1.3 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

