Metallurgical Coke Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallurgical Coke Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Metallurgical Coke -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.
The global Metallurgical Coke market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Metallurgical Coke by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ArcelorMittal
POSCO
Nippon Steel
Tata Steel
SunCoke Energy
JSW Group
United States Steel
BlueScope
ABC Coke
EVRAZ
Gujarat NRE Coke
Haldia Coke
Baosteel
Ansteel
Wisco
Sunlight Coking
Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
Shanxi Coking Coal
Lubao-Group
Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Grade 1 Metallurgical Coke
Grade 2 Metallurgical Coke
Grade 3 Metallurgical Coke
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Steel
Nonferrous Metal
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Metallurgical Coke Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Metallurgical Coke
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Metallurgical Coke Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Grade 1 Metallurgical Coke
3.1.2 Grade 2 Metallurgical Coke
3.1.3 Grade 3 Metallurgical Coke
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.Metallurgical Coke ArcelorMittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 POSCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Nippon Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 Tata Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 SunCoke Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 JSW Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 United States Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 BlueScope (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 ABC Coke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 EVRAZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Gujarat NRE Coke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Haldia Coke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Baosteel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Ansteel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Wisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Sunlight Coking (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 Shanxi Coking Coal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19 Lubao-Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Steel
6.1.2 Demand in Nonferrous Metal
6.1.3 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
Continued...
