Metallurgical Coke Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Metallurgical Coke -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.

The global Metallurgical Coke market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Metallurgical Coke by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Nippon Steel

Tata Steel

SunCoke Energy

JSW Group

United States Steel

BlueScope

ABC Coke

EVRAZ

Gujarat NRE Coke

Haldia Coke

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wisco

Sunlight Coking

Taiyuan Coal Gasfication

Shanxi Coking Coal

Lubao-Group

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Grade 1 Metallurgical Coke

Grade 2 Metallurgical Coke

Grade 3 Metallurgical Coke

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Steel

Nonferrous Metal

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Metallurgical Coke Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Metallurgical Coke

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Metallurgical Coke Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Grade 1 Metallurgical Coke

3.1.2 Grade 2 Metallurgical Coke

3.1.3 Grade 3 Metallurgical Coke

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Steel

6.1.2 Demand in Nonferrous Metal

6.1.3 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

