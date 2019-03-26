First National Step 1 Self-Assessment Week: 10,000+ Medical Students to Participate in Online Mock Exam

50% of cohort already registered for unique opportunity to compare performance with peers. Testing March 30 – April 7, 2019. Results follow on April 21, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, all medical students planning to take Step 1 of the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) have the opportunity to compare their performance to that of their peers in an online mock exam. During the first AMBOSS National Step 1 Self-Assessment Week , candidates will be able to complete a practice version of the exam. Containing four blocks consisting of 40 questions each, tailored to align with the USMLE content outline, and presented in the USMLE’s official timed format, the self-assessment simulates an authentic exam experience.Two weeks after the examination period, participants will receive a report including an estimated three-digit score, a detailed analysis of their performance, in-depth study recommendations generated by AMBOSS adaptive learning technology, and a percentile ranking within the national cohort. With more than 10,000 students already enrolled, the ranking will give the participants an unparalleled opportunity to compare their results to the rest of the nation.The first annual mock exam will be held between March 30 and April 7. All medical students are invited to sign up for free, and AMBOSS users from 186 U.S. medical schools are already expected to participate. Registration closes at 11:59 PM PST on March 29. For more information, please visit: go.amboss.com/NationalAssessmentWeek or write to media(at)amboss(dot)com.NOTE: The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE®) is a joint program of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB®) and the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME®). None of the trademark holders are affiliated with AMBOSS.ABOUT AMBOSS: AMBOSS is a breakthrough digital platform that has revolutionized the way medical professionals acquire their knowledge. Founded in 2010, the company's team today consists of more than 200 professionals in the fields of medicine, didactics, digital learning, medical illustration, and software engineering. The innovative learning and reference program offered by AMBOSS has contributed significantly to improving the everyday lives of current and prospective physicians. On average, students who prepare with AMBOSS for the USMLE® Step 2 CK score 10 points higher than the national standard. More than 500,000 doctors and students already rely on AMBOSS during their studies and on the ward — a number that is growing daily. You can find out why at www.amboss.com



