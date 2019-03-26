Grippers Market to reach USD 1091.5 million by 2025
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Grippers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grippers Market:
Executive Summary
Grippers Market to reach USD 1091.5 million by 2025.
Grippers Market valued approximately USD 855 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand in various end-user industries is a major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Grippers Market. However, several problems associated with the use of pneumatic grippers and lack of skilled professional restraint the market growth.
A gripper is basically a tool that is mounted on the equipment. The gripper is used to grip workpieces. The gripper holds and releases the piece by closing and opening the fingers. These fingers are powered by pneumatic or electric power. The grippers are of two types – pneumatic gripper and electric gripper. Both types of grippers are used in numerous applications. The electric grippers are cleaner grippers than pneumatic grippers, as they don’t need airlines and therefore, they save on maintenance and power. The electric grippers are considered to be more suitable for using as detect grip. The electric grippers are silent that is they don’t make noise during the operation and are environment-friendly, hence they are adopted instead of pneumatic grippers in various industries.
The regional analysis of Grippers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Grippers Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Grippers market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Grippers Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Grippers Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Grippers Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652083-grippers-market-size-study-by-type-electric-grippers
By Type:
Electric Grippers
Pneumatic Grippers
By Application:
Automotive Manufacturing
Electronics/Electrical
Metal Products
Food/Beverage/Personal Care
Rubber/Plastics
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-
SCHUNK
SMC
Destaco
IAI
Parker Hannifin
Festo
Yamaha Motor
SMAC
Gimatic
PHD
HIWIN
Camozzi
Zimmer
Sichuan Dongju
Target Audience of the Grippers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.1. Grippers, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.2. Grippers, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.3. Grippers, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Grippers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Grippers Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Grippers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Grippers, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Grippers, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Electric Grippers
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Pneumatic Grippers
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652083-grippers-market-size-study-by-type-electric-grippers
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.