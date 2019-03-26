WiseGuyReports.com adds “Grippers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Grippers Market to reach USD 1091.5 million by 2025.

Grippers Market valued approximately USD 855 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand in various end-user industries is a major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Grippers Market. However, several problems associated with the use of pneumatic grippers and lack of skilled professional restraint the market growth.

A gripper is basically a tool that is mounted on the equipment. The gripper is used to grip workpieces. The gripper holds and releases the piece by closing and opening the fingers. These fingers are powered by pneumatic or electric power. The grippers are of two types – pneumatic gripper and electric gripper. Both types of grippers are used in numerous applications. The electric grippers are cleaner grippers than pneumatic grippers, as they don’t need airlines and therefore, they save on maintenance and power. The electric grippers are considered to be more suitable for using as detect grip. The electric grippers are silent that is they don’t make noise during the operation and are environment-friendly, hence they are adopted instead of pneumatic grippers in various industries.

The regional analysis of Grippers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Grippers Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Grippers market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Grippers Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Grippers Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Grippers Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

By Application:

Automotive Manufacturing

Electronics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

Target Audience of the Grippers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Grippers, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Grippers, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Grippers, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Grippers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Grippers Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Grippers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Grippers, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Grippers, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Electric Grippers

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Pneumatic Grippers

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Continuous…

