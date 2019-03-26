Business Travel Insurance Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Business Travel Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global Business Travel Insurance Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Business Travel Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Business Travel Insurance market are increasing popularity due to international trade and increasing need to maintain relations with client. Moreover, rise in incidence of loss of luggage due to increase in tourist arrivals is a major driver which propelling the growth of the market. The major limiting factor of global business travel insurance market is lack of awareness among individual associated to business travel insurance and stringent government regulation regarding insurance. Business travel Insurance is a type of insurance which is intended for people who travel internationally for business purpose. Business travelers have a different set of concerns when buying travel insurance and should select a plan that fits their needs and their company’s needs accordingly. People travelling abroad to attend a conference, visit customers or suppliers or discuss business relations with offices overseas won’t want travel mishaps to interface with important business engagements. Moreover, it provides benefits such as risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for the accident or illness, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation and loss of passport & other travel document. The trend recently engage in Business Travel Insurance is rising global economic order & trade practices which enhancing the market. The regional analysis of Global Business Travel Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Allianz SE

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel safe Insurance

USI Insurance Services LLC

MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc.

American International Group

AXA Group

Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd.

Chubb Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

By End-Use:

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Business Travel Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

