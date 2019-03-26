Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Analysis 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water quality monitoring system is a set of fully integrated system comprising hardware units and programs that are used to monitor multiple water quality parameters.

It is a reliable analytical system developed for optimization of water quality. Regular water testing is essential for keeping water bodies safe from hazardous pollutants. This analysis measures temperature, macroinvertebrates, nitrates, phosphates, dissolved oxygen, pH, and other parameters.

The global Water Quality Monitoring Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Quality Monitoring Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Quality Monitoring Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danaher Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

General Electric Company

Horiba

OAKTON Instruments

Pentair

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PH Sensors

DO Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Turbidity Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Quality Monitoring Systems

1.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PH Sensors

1.2.3 DO Sensors

1.2.4 Temperature Sensors

1.2.5 Turbidity Sensors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Utility

1.4 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Quality Monitoring Systems Business

7.1 Danaher Corporation

7.1.1 Danaher Corporation Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Danaher Corporation Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Evoqua Water Technologies

7.2.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Electric Company

7.3.1 General Electric Company Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Electric Company Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Horiba

7.4.1 Horiba Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Horiba Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OAKTON Instruments

7.5.1 OAKTON Instruments Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OAKTON Instruments Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pentair

7.6.1 Pentair Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pentair Water Quality Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Quality Monitoring Systems

8.4 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Distributors List

9.3 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

……………………………………………….

