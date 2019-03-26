Avatar Airlines is ready to take off.

I am thrilled about this opportunity to join Avatar Airlines. My focus is to satisfy the stringent requirements of the U.S. DoT and the FAA to obtain a 121-Operating Certificate.” — Mark Ryan

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARK RYAN JOINS AVATAR AIR AS NEW CEO.

Boca Raton, Fla.--(EIN PRESSWIRE)—Avatar Airlines, (Inc) a privately held ultra-low fare start-up airline announced the appointment of Mark Ryan as Chief Executive Officer on January 18, 2019. He replaces Michael Zapin, former CEO, who moved into the new position of Executive Vice President and will assist Mark in the transition.

With over 20 years of experience in raising capital and leading large highly regulated service businesses, Ryan joins Avatar Air at a time when they are building out a new business model for the airline industry. He will be developing an executive team that is very knowledgeable about this industry. The breadth and depth of his experience in strategic leadership positions to lead and aspire will bring Avatar Airlines to the forefront of the ultra, low-fare airline industry.

Ryan added, "I am thrilled about this opportunity to join Avatar Airlines. My immediate focus is to satisfy the stringent requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA to obtain a 121-Operating Certificate. I intend to celebrate Avatar’s first revenue flight within the next 18 months.”

Most recently, Mark spent 3 years as founder and Managing Director for R&F Group, a privately held Private Equity Company that focused on the acquisition of small service businesses and real estate. Previously, Mark served as Chief Operating Officer at Viewpointe, a leading provider of managed services and a payment provider to regulated industries. He successfully increased attained revenue and improved the company’s performance resulting in increased profitability, while managing sales, IT and operations. Mark Ryan has also served as COO at Sage Software, Healthcare Division and was Executive Vice President at BISYS, managing the banking software division.

“His expertise in building and generating business is ideally suited to our new venture.” said Michael Zapin, Executive Vice President of Avatar Air. “As soon as I met Mark, I knew he was the right CEO. His mindset is as valuable as his skill set. People with ‘experience’ sometimes come with ‘tunnel-vision’, which can be severely limiting to a start-up. However, Mark is a different kind of leader. His entrepreneurial thinking is already moving Avatar forward.”

Avatar plans to be debt free, well capitalized and profitable. To secure planes and cover initial costs, Avatar will release a private equity offering under SEC Reg D Section 506(c) in the amount of $300,000,000, limited to accredited investors only. Avatar plans to launch its offering through multiple seminars and webinars and other forward-thinking avenues. For more information, email: investors@avatarairlines.com.





About Avatar Airlines

BIG PLANES - BIGGER PLANS - LOWER FARES - Avatar Airlines (www.avatarairlines.com) is a privately held company that intends to operate ultra-low fare flights between the largest high-density markets within the Continental U.S. and Hawaii. Avatar’s unique business plan includes the exclusive use of the Boeing 747-400 aircraft with 581 seats and multiple profit centers, generating additional streams of revenue, that benefit Avatar passengers through lower fares.

Contacts:

Avatar Airlines

David Parker, 502-541-0686

Vice President – Public Relations and Corporate Communication

david.parker@avatarairlines.com



