Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market

Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. It is valued as a Cocoa Butter Alternative.

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and CBE market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1630 million by 2024, from US$ 1390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Shea Butter

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil

Sal Fat

Kokum Butter

Mango Butter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AAK

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar International

Fuji Oil

Olam International

Cargill

Mewah Group

3F Industries Ltd

Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd

Manorama Group

Felda Iffco

Musim Mas

Intercontinental Specialty Fats (ISF)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

