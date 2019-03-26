Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 29.19 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

About Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cybersecurity applies machine learning and pattern recognition techniques to tap unstructured data and uncover new patterns. It analyzes sensitive security-related structured and unstructured data to understand and learn about constantly evolving threats, building instincts, and expertise.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market to grow at a CAGR of 29.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market across several end-user industries including BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon.com

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco

• IBM

• Intel

• Symantec

Market driver

• Rapid increase in use of mobile and other connected devices

Market challenge

• Threat from open-source network security solutions

Market trend

• Heavy investments in cybersecurity

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Government – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• ICT – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks

• High adoption of AI and machine learning

• Heavy investments in cybersecurity

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Amazon.com

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco

• IBM

• Intel

• Symantec

Continued…….

