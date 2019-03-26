Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange Global Lithium-ion Battery Market: Raising the Requirement for the Greener Alternatives

The worldwide lithium-ion battery market now is highly amalgamated in nature. The new government rules are attracting new users to venture into the market

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange (SZMEX), a regulated, efficient, transparent and all-inclusive internationalized futures exchange, with a five-year goal to establish itself as a leading exchange in Asia Pacific time zone with significant global influences on commodity futures, option and other derivatives, is pleased to announce its latest report of SZMEX the Lithium Carbonate weekly. SZMEX is one of the leading and autonomous providers of the information and the yardstick prices for commodities as well as energy markets. If anyone wants to understand the Li-ion battery fundamentals, then Lithium carbonate actually is a bellwether product. In recent times, the price assessment of absolutely newfangled lithium carbonate is engrossed on the battery grade of lithium carbonate. It delivers mainly in China, Hong Kong and other Asian countries, usually where applicable.According to a spokesperson of SZMEX, the arrival of the EV (electric vehicle) has been convoyed by the amplified demand for the metals required to generate the lithium batteries. Eventually, the promotion of the absolutely new price valuation is in the ultimate acknowledgment of a reliably mounting market requirement for the increased pricing data and information for lithium battery grade of lithium carbonate. The actual price valuation procedure basically spurs over almost 100 years of experience in an actual commodities marketplace, the sturdy metals marketplace network and the international network of multilingual work force as well as offices to provide the increased transparency along with the vital astuteness to this recent market.The cost assessment actually reflects the lithium carbonate along with the battery grade superiority. All the origins of the lithium carbonate are meeting the exact need, which will be actually taken into the contemplation in an assessment. The unit as well as cash of the dimension will be the USD (United States Dollar) per metric ton along with the lead time almost fifteen to sixty days from the lead publication. About SZMEX (Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange)Planned under germane rules and regulations Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange (SZMEX) is a self-regulated entity that is under the uniform regulation of the Chinese trading authorities. The Exchange earnestly accomplishes its functions as a front-line regulator, in a bid to create a safe, orderly and a highly efficient market mechanism as well as a market environment featuring openness, fairness and transparency. The Exchange is an efficient, transparent and all-inclusive internationalized futures exchange, with a five-year goal to establish itself as a leading exchange in Asia Pacific time zone with significant global influences on commodity futures, option and other derivatives.



