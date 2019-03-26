Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange (SZMEX) to Deploy Blockchain Network for Ajman Oil Industry Zone

The need of blockchain deployment in the oil markets

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange (SZMEX), a regulated, efficient, transparent and all-inclusive internationalized futures exchange, with a five-year goal to establish itself as a leading exchange in Asia Pacific time zone with significant global influences on commodity futures, option and other derivatives, is pleased to announce that the company will be deploying proprietary and secure blockchain network for the market participants. It will allow the participants to present weekly oil inventory storage data to Ajman Oil Industry Zone (AOIZ) and the regulator.Ajman Oil Industry Zone is one of the largest commercial cargo space capacities for refined oil products in the Middle East. SZMEX, being the exclusive publisher of Ajman Oil Industry Zone’s weekly oil inventory numbers; it plans to continue its support to Emirate in its goal of becoming an international trading hub.SZMEX has collaborated with Ajman Oil Industry Zone, and 11 other terminal operators to develop a full-scale commercial exploitation of the blockchain distributed ledger technology. Hence, it will offer Ajman Oil Industry Zone and its port operators ease of use, security, and full audit trail to bring together weekly inventory oil products storage information and data.As one of the company official stated, the new blockchain technology will eventually improve the unstructured and manual process used by the terminal operators for communicating their weekly inventory data. He also said that the new solution will increase the need to commence manual justification and aggregation of every inventory number provided by the terminal operators. It will ultimately reduce the possibility of human error.SZMEX’s new project in conjunction with its partners in Ajman will offer a first for oil market blockchain deployment to provide the marketers with the information that is essentially critical to the internal oil markets.As part of the company’s on-going obligation towards digital transformation in delivering strategic innovative solutions and in the energy sector, the company is excited about the opportunity they got to engage and communicate with the market participants. About SZMEX (Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange)Planned under germane rules and regulations Shenzhen Mercantile Exchange (SZMEX) is a self-regulated entity that is under the uniform regulation of the Chinese trading authorities. The Exchange earnestly accomplishes its functions as a front-line regulator, in a bid to create a safe, orderly and a highly efficient market mechanism as well as a market environment featuring openness, fairness and transparency. The Exchange is an efficient, transparent and all-inclusive internationalized futures exchange, with a five-year goal to establish itself as a leading exchange in Asia Pacific time zone with significant global influences on commodity futures, option and other derivatives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.