Anti-Caking Agents Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Anti-Caking Agents Market

Description

Anti-caking agents are utilized to prevent the formation of lumps, mostly in finely powdered substances. Anti-caking agents are soluble in alcohol, water and other organic solvents. They either absorb excess moisture or create a water-repellent coating on the powdered particles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Anti-Caking Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant increase in anti-caking agents demand over the forecast period on account of rising population and increasing industrial output in China, India and Japan. North America and Europe are high mature markets with demand expected to be driven by anti-caking agents application in processed foods. Several regulations implemented by European Food Safety Authority to restrict development of anti-caking agents are expected to challenge European market growth. Growing processed food demand in Brazil and Argentina coupled with high demand for dairy products is expected complement Central & South America market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kao Corp. (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Huber Engineered Material (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural

Synthetic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Feed

Fertilizers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Anti-Caking Agents Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural

1.2.2 Synthetic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Feed

1.3.3 Fertilizers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kao Corp. (Japan)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Anti-Caking Agents Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kao Corp. (Japan) Anti-Caking Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Anti-Caking Agents Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Evonik Industries AG(Germany) Anti-Caking Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Huber Engineered Material (U.S.)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Anti-Caking Agents Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Huber Engineered Material (U.S.) Anti-Caking Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)



……..CONTINUED



