Connie Sloneker of Chi Vibrational Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chi is energy. All things, animate and inanimate, are composed of it and bound by it.

Connie Sloneker is an energy healing practitioner, wellness coach and the founder of Chi Vibrational Healing.

“I’ve studied many different modalities, but I've been really fascinated with the unlimited potential of the human mind I’ve been especially interested in Chinese energy healing: how they advanced they are and how they use energy,” says Connie. “From everything I’ve learned I developed my own style and named it Chi Vibrational Healing.”

After being faced with a serious health challenge herself, Connie began researching and studying alternative methods to regain her own health.

“As a child in Europe when doctors still made house calls, most of them would still use herbs,” recalls Connie. “When I turned 22 years old, I became very ill. We went to the emergency room and they told me I had a tumor on my ovary the size of an orange and I had to have immediate emergency surgery. I could not do that. I had a little boy at home. They told me to sign myself out and come back on Monday.

“I asked the woman who was babysitting my son to go out and find the best book on herbs she could find. We found an herb in there that looked very promising for tumors. I took it and the pain went away almost immediately. On Monday, the doctors told me the tumor had shrunk so much I didn't need surgery anymore.

“That was the beginning of my journey and it ignited my passion for healing.”

Having enjoyed success with her own health issues, Connie turned to assisting family members and friends to help restore their health as well.

“I wasn’t born with a special gift and I am not gifted, however I developed a gift of healing over many years of study and implementation and a passion for helping people to enjoy life again,” says Connie. “Each treatment is different and often it only takes one treatment to achieve the desired result.”

Chi Vibrational treatments transcend time and space. Connie is intuitively guided by the universal intelligence.

“I consider myself a conduit in the treatment process and I tune in by using the amazing power of the subconscious mind and being guided by Spirit,” says Connie. “The way I have been taught, energy cannot be taken away from or added to, energy can only be transformed. And that's what I'm doing in the treatment, I allow energy to flow. The healing comes from a higher power.”

