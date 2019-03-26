The Most Fun You Can Have In India (On Three Wheels)

Forget Sightseeing, Start Sight-doing With Large Minority

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Start your engines for a bucket list trip with added spice! Responsible travel company Large Minority today announced bookings open for the second ever India Rickshaw Challenge . Throughout 20-29 September 2019, South India’s serene Kerala region - better known for blissed out beaches and spice covered hillsides - will play host the madcap, charity-focused event, designed to get you out of your comfort zone, off the beaten track and in the faces of friendly locals.Get Your ‘Feel Good’ Motor Running With Charitable Donations.If you’re the altruistic type, this is the trip for you. Ten percent of your entry is directly donated to carefully vetted charities on the ground in Kerala, unparalleled for its beauty and actively on the rebuild from the monsoon storms of 2018. Plus, acts of charity make up some of the daily challenges your team will be undertaking in a bid to be crowned India Rickshaw Challenge Champions 2019!Why rickshaws? There is no better way to access the incredible layered landscapes, glistening backwaters and wildlife-rich, protected reserves of Kerala than in the country’s signature three-wheeled transport and learning to drive them is part of the fun. While team and rickshaw pimpin’ is optional, decorations and fancy dress are recommended to help you stand out from the crowd.Co-founder of Large Minority, Julian Carnall said: “Rickshaw driving 101 is mandatory on the first day of the challenge so complete novices are welcomed, indeed encouraged. Over the course of this truly unique ten-day trip, you’ll learn to drive your rickshaw, negotiate the Indian road system, employ cunning and resourcefulness to get your challenges met and have a blast making lifelong friends from all over the world along the way.”Suitable for all ages (over 18) and fitness levels, Carnall is keen to point out that while there is a competitive element to each Large Minority trip, they are not races. For this reason, they provide the perfect entry point for those wishing to add adventure to their holidays but are perhaps not sure where to start.He said: “The India Rickshaw Challenge is a terrific option for newbies and seasoned adventurers alike. The format creates a level playing field and rewards enthusiasm over experience, and achievements over speed. There is a crack logistics and safety team nearby at all times and at the end of each day, our teams are welcomed into some quite luxurious accommodation to enjoy some top-notch cuisine. What better place than India to switch off, drop out and get down and (quite often) very dirty - then lovely and clean again - at the end of each day? With a decade of experience organizing challenges across the world under our belts, including Sri Lanka, Cambodia, India, Philippines, and South America, you can trust we've got the logistics handled.”Replica Challenge Routes Are Now Available To Book All Year Round.Can make those September dates? Large Minority is available to develop one-off itineraries for your team of daredevils at any time of year, informed by the challenge routes and managed by the same trusted on the ground support network. To make an inquiry visit www.largeminority.travel.Entry cost: from $1,800 pp (team of 3).What’s Included• Training and driving lessons on arrival day.• Hire and use of 1 genuine, ready-to-roll rickshaw for the duration of the Challenge. Third party liability insurance included.• Accommodation for 2 or 3 people (9 nights) in double, twin or triple rooms. 1 room per team.• Half Board – 9 delicious locally-made breakfasts and dinners• India Rickshaw Challenge logistics & legal stuff (mechanics, support team, permits, luggage truck).• Welcome pack (sim card and phone, map, t-shirt, event bag, phrase-book, navigational sheets).• Emergency & Medical travel insurance for the duration of the India Rickshaw Challenge.• 10 % contribution to our Meaningful Travel projects including school visits.• Awards ceremony & farewell party.Not included in the entry price• Flights, visas, airport transfers.• Rickshaw spare parts and repairs (approx. total $30-120 per team).• Fuel (approx. total $100 per team).• Day to day costs (approx. $30 per day for lunch and drinks).• Rickshaw pimpin’



