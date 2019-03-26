Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market
In 2018, the global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Dell
EMC
HP
Huawei
Lenovo
NetApp
Dot Hill
NEC
Nfina
Oracle
Overland Storage (Sphere 3D)
Pure Storage
XIO Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hyperscale
Enterprise
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
