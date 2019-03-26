Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Analysis Report 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edibles are food products infused with cannabis extract. Edibles come in many forms—including baked goods, candies, gummies, chocolates, lozenges, and beverages—and may be homemade or prepared commercially for dispensaries.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3852839-global-cannabis-infused-edibles-market-research-report-2019

The global Cannabis-infused Edibles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cannabis-infused Edibles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis-infused Edibles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coalition Brewing

Dutch Windmill Spirits

Heineken

Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

SK Rodnik

Corona

Plus Products

Mountain High Suckers

Bend Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beverages

Baked Goods

Candies

Gummies

Chocolates

Lozenges

Others

Segment by Application

Recreational Cannabis Use

Medicinal Cannabis Use

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3852839-global-cannabis-infused-edibles-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis-infused Edibles

1.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Beverages

1.2.3 Baked Goods

1.2.4 Candies

1.2.5 Gummies

1.2.6 Chocolates

1.2.7 Lozenges

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Cannabis-infused Edibles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis-infused Edibles Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Recreational Cannabis Use

1.3.3 Medicinal Cannabis Use

1.4 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis-infused Edibles Business

7.1 Coalition Brewing

7.1.1 Coalition Brewing Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Coalition Brewing Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dutch Windmill Spirits

7.2.1 Dutch Windmill Spirits Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dutch Windmill Spirits Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Heineken

7.3.1 Heineken Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Heineken Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

7.4.1 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SK Rodnik

7.5.1 SK Rodnik Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SK Rodnik Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Corona

7.6.1 Corona Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Corona Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Plus Products

7.7.1 Plus Products Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Plus Products Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mountain High Suckers

7.8.1 Mountain High Suckers Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mountain High Suckers Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bend Company

7.9.1 Bend Company Cannabis-infused Edibles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bend Company Cannabis-infused Edibles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Cannabis-infused Edibles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cannabis-infused Edibles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis-infused Edibles

8.4 Cannabis-infused Edibles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Cannabis-infused Edibles Distributors List

9.3 Cannabis-infused Edibles Customers

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.