Savage Enterprises Positions Itself as leader of hemp

IRVINE, CA, USA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savage Enterprises’ backing of Hemp products coincides with the anticipated signing of the 2018 Farm Bill which contains provisions for legalizing industrial hemp. Removal of industrial hemp as a designated controlled substance would legalize the crop under federal law if grown by a licensed grower in compliance with state and federal regulations. With wide bipartisan support, President Trump is expected to sign the historic new Farm Bill into law before year-end. See https://brook.gs/2EtMykJ

Having originally entered the vaping marketplace to help people stop smoking, Savage quickly recognized the value of after it has been shown in small studies to alleviate nausea, insomnia, muscle pain, and post-traumatic stress syndrome. CBD is also the active ingredient in a seizure medication recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to Savage CEO Chris Wheeler, “Hemp may be flying under the radar for the mainstream consumer right now, but we have seen massive growth over the last few months and we expect huge growth as it spreads into health stores and international markets. That’s why we’re excited about our full spectrum of hemp extract products like capsules, tinctures, infused edibles, lotions, salves, vape oils, and pre-filled vape cartridges, all of which come in a variety of size formats and flavors.”

Because Savage has positioned itself so strongly in the hemp market back in late 2015, leaders from other industries are coming to them to manufacturer their hemp infused products. Savage is also very recognizable as it is in most major distribution channels in the vape and tobacco space. Savage is quickly becoming the go to company for all hemp products.

All Savage Hemp products have a certificate of analysis from SC labs whose team of chemists, microbiologists, and quality control experts have developed the industry’s first testing standards. Savage employs SC Labs to test all products their content.

About Chris Wheeler

In 2014 Chris owned a vape shop, OC Vapor Chamber, with his business partner Matt Winters. With an entrepreneurial spirit pushing him forward, Chris transitioned from mixologist to manufacturer and distribution in 2015 when Savage Enterprises was conceived. Although he started his business in a small 5 by 10 vape shop, Wheeler now manages a 20,000 square feet enterprise with a focus on quality control, marketing, customers, margins, and distribution.

About Savage Enterprises

An FDA registered facility founded in Orange County, CA, in Irvine, Savage began its journey with a desire to help people stop smoking. It strives to provide the highest quality products in the vaping industry and aims to set the bar in consistency, safety, value, and product quality. In an industry where standards are not standard, Savage Enterprises sets itself apart with a vision of providing products that are held above the government requirements, and consumer expectations. Savage’s all-natural hemp offers top quality, lab tested, natural alternatives at affordable pricing. Each batch is carefully tested to ensure quality, consistency, taste, and authenticity so consumers are confident and empowered to maintain their healthy lifestyle. From the corporate office to the quality control, compliance and manufacturing teams, Savage has been a leader in the manufacturing processes, quality standards, and internal structures to provide an affordable price point for their consumers.

For more information, see www.savageenterprises.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bwarner@savageenterprises.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.