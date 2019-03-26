Romania hosts Peace Talks in Unity with South Korean NGO Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL)

"Global Peace Building through Cultural Diplomacy” Peace Conference to be held in Romania, in collaboration with NGO HWPL

WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A conference of governmental and civil society groups will be held in Bucharest, Romania with 200 participants from different sectors of society, the topic of conversation being “Global Peace Building through Cultural Diplomacy”. The president of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) will be in attendance. The event will fall on the 30th anniversary of the collapse of dictatorship in Eastern Europe.

With the title of "The Role of Cultural Diplomacy in Approaching the Protracted Conflicts - Culture of Peace through Understanding the Other", this conference will be held on April 1st and April 2nd, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, co-organized by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Levant Culture and Civilization (ISACCL), and cooperated by Centre for Baltic-Black Sea Studies (Centre for BBS).

Participants include former and incumbent national leaders like former President Emil Constantinescu of Romania, religious leaders, educators, women leaders, journalists and NGO leaders from European and Asian countries.

According to the organizing group, the conference focuses on cultural diplomacy to "generate mutual trust and establish avenues for better communication through creating, transmitting and promoting representations of identity" with the recent history of Romania and Eastern Europe that presented multi-ethnic, intercultural communication as positive experiences.

The conference is the result of continuous international exchange between Eastern Europe and South Korea at a civil society level. Last year, former heads of state and HWPL based on South Korea discussed mutual development of peace building efforts at the “Former European Political Leaders to spread the Culture of Peace and Support for the Reunification of the Korean Peninsula” that was held at the House of Parliament in Bucharest last may.

"The gravity of human conversation must be encouraged so that the larger and larger groups of people can develop and share ideas and innovative peace structures worldwide. This vision can be developed only if representatives are able to speak and move in regards to the desire for peace that their citizens are voicing” said Hon. Emil Constantinescu in his speech.

HWPL is a South Korea-based NGO executing global peace building campaign pushing for the enactment of an international law for peace, inter-faith dialogue and peace education. HWPL drafted the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) to promote intergovernmental cooperation for securing principles of peace and citizen participation to develop a culture of peace. Currently, the declaration has gained official support from Central American Parliament, Pan-African Parliament and 1 million citizens from 174 countries.



