National Center for Performance Health to Hold Discussion on Mental Health & Effects on Performance of Student Athletes

National Center of Performance Health announced that it will be holding a groundbreaking community-wide educational panel on Student Athlete Emotional Fitness.

We are very excited about educating the community on the link between athletics, school performance, and mental health” — Rahul Mehra, CEO National Center for Performance Health

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center of Performance Health announced today that it will be holding a historic and groundbreaking community-wide educational panel on Student Athlete Emotional Fitness. Entitled Game Changer, the event will focus on NCAA student athletes, the need to destigmatize the topic of mental health, and the need to provide student athletes with access to mental health resources. The panel will be held at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas in Spartanburg, S.C. on April 18th 8am to 10am.

The Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA has stated that “Concussion is the elephant in the room, but mental health is the most important health issue facing our student athletes. My hope is that the NCAA’s leadership role in mental health will not only lead to improved access for all student athletes, but also transform the nature of mental health care access in society.” Furthermore, recent studies have shown that increased access to mental health services have shown to improve performance on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Individuals participating on the panel include Coach Mike Cerino (Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Limestone College), Adam Ranns (ATC Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Health, Limestone College), Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. (CEO and Chief Physician Executive, National Center for Performance Health), Aaron Taylor (Mental Health Advocate, Super Bowl Champion, CBS Sports Analyst), and Robyn Hussa Farrell (CEO and Founder, Sharpen).

“We are very excited about educating the community on the link between athletics, school performance, and mental health,” said Rahul Mehra, CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health. “Our panel will be thought provoking and outline specific opportunities that can be implemented across high school and postsecondary institutions.”

About National Center for Performance Health

The National Center for Performance Health is a unique organization designed with one goal in mind – to help you become your best. Our dedicated team is headquartered in Tampa, FL and led by Rahul Mehra, M.D. Our services are never out of reach with our professional network of over 10,000 providers, physicians, and psychologists throughout the world. All our coaches are highly qualified and hold advanced degrees in the behavioral health field with at least two years of relevant clinical experience. We use advanced medical research and technology to achieve proven results. If you’ve ever thought about taking your game to the next level, then we can help.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.