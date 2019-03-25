Fran Briggs Announces The Best of Spring Reading, 2019

Fran Briggs, American Journalist

Genres include mystery, humor, spiritual, urban literature, science-fiction, wit, and wisdom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re looking for the perfect, reading list, Fran Briggs has your selections. The American journalist recently recognized ten books as being among the best of spring reading, 2019. The annual promotion shines the light on a select group of authors from Los Angeles, to New York."It's another spectacular season for reading," stated Briggs. “Readers will enjoy unpredictable plots, hugely gratifying narratives, and completely unique, story lines.”'The Best of Spring Reading, 2019,' is organized by title; publisher; author’s name; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The genres include mystery, humor, spiritual, relationships, poetry and urban literature.Below is the list. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.1. The Light Arises: Book 2 of The Seven Words by C. S. Wachter (Shadowfall Publishing) Although the demonic sorcerer Sigmund has been defeated, Rayne must face the darkness within himself and accepts his calling as, Light Bringer of the One, then begins his quest to uncover the hidden Words of the One to the worlds of Ochen. https://cswachter.com/ 2. Uprising: a book of poetry (Createspace/Amazon/Self Published) by Sylvia L. Blalock Free-flowing and modern, poetry genres from haiku to acrostic; to sonnet to sapiosexual; all from the heart of a black woman. http://sblalock.com/uprising.html 3. Terror In Ypsilanti: John Norman Collins Unmasked (Wheatmark Inc.) by Gregory A. Fournier The true story of serial killer, John Norman Collins and the innocent ,young women he slaughtered. https://gregoryafournier.com/ 4. Requesting a Friend (Write Left Entertainment) by Daud Jadi A modern day love story and battle of the sexes, set in an online roasting room. https://www.daudjadi.com 5. Emasculated: Men Are Abused Too (Crescendo Publishing) by Mimi AmaralMen are abused, too. Women can be, and have been, the predators - Family, friends, society, authorities, and men struggle with the view of the current culture, abuse concept. https://mimipsy-d.com/author 6. The Crazy World of Alexa by E'yannie Gomez and Shantia BensonPublisher: (diverseskillscenter.com) The Crazy World of Alexa is a colorful array of short stories inspired by the true-life, events of a young author. https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-World-Alexa-Eyannie-Gomez/dp/1724576739 7. The Trilogy (NubianSage Media) by Clarence Chavis Young Samuel's gift is too complicated for him to understand, as he matures, the gift will be vital to saving his inner city Baltimore neighborhood and region.8. Yes, I Am Enough--The Next Level: Loving, Living and Sharing Your Enoughness (AAA Publishing) by Tanya WhiteWhen you realize that you were born enough and built enough, you will embody your 'enoughness' to the point that you will love, live and share it with contagious joy. http://www.tanyawhite.com/# 9. It Was The Devil All Along (MEP Publishings) by Avalon Soulette BrownA new manager of a facility begins his administration as a diabolic spiritual presence influences an employee's past, future, and sanity. https://avalonsbrown.wixsite.com/avalon/books 10. Bright Lights, Dark Shadows: The Shadow Side of Celebrity and Fame (Crescendo Publishing) by Mimi Amaral An enlighten explanation of this 'dark side' of fame dispels the myth that our favorite celebrities should be obligated to live their private lives publicly. https://mimipsy-d.com/author



