5 microbiology spotlight sessions to be covered at SMi's 3rd Annual Pharma Microbiology West Coast

SMi Pharma is excited to 5 spotlight sessions that will be covered at Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Confex taking place in San Diego this June.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5 spotlight sessions being covered at this years West Coast Pharmaceutical Microbiology are by Roche, Genentech, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene Corporation, sessions will cover contamination control & microbial identification, Endotoxin testing & LER and Contamination Control considerations for special drug products:1. Opening Address on Day One: Strategic approaches to contamination controlRegulatory expectations for a contamination control strategyTypes and potential sources of microbial contaminationBest practices in management of microbial contamination, to include best practices in materials management, personnel training and gowning as well as equipment, process, and facility designLucia Clontz, Quality Director, Xellia Pharmaceuticals2. Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER)What is Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER)?PDA Technical Report No. 81 Low Endotoxin RecoveryLER impact on product qualityQuality control strategies for LERFriedrich von Wintzingerode, Senior Manager gASAT Microbiology, Global QC, Roche/ Genentech3. Just in time release of CAR-T Cell therapiesA patient centric approach for release of CAR-T Cell therapiesOverview of rapid sterility testing of CAR-T therapiesOvercoming challenges and scope for the future3 key lessons learned from a case studyIrving Ford, Head of CAR T QC Laboratories, Celgene Corporation4. New endotoxin testing methods - A mass spectrometry based approach• Mass spectrometry-based testing methods• Impact of new testing methods on routine practices• Case study of implementationFarnaz Nowroozi, Scientist and Manager, Genentech, Inc5. Implementation of RMM into an effective EM programmeOverview of RMM uses in effective EM programmesOvercoming issues of implementationEnsuring complianceTake away points from a recent case studyChris Knutsen, Associate Director, Microbiology, Bristol-Myers Squibb PRIThis confex is ideal for those who are interested and work as Senior Microbiologist, Lead Scientist, Laboratory Manager, QA Specialist Drug Substance External Manufacturer, Business Development Manager – Testing, Pharmaceutical Microbiology Consultant, Higher Pharmacopoeial Scientist, Analytical Standards Specialist.If you are interested in attending you can visit the website http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR2 , there is also an early bird saving of US$200 which expires on March 29th.THE EVENT IS SPONSORED BY: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, Charles River, DuPont, FujiFilm & MicrobiologicsIf you are interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event, please contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology West CoastJune, 5 - 6 June 2019Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Hotel, CA, USA#SMiPharmaMicroUSA---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



