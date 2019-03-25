Tria Global Solutions Joins Field to Market to Catalyze Opportunities for Improvement of Commodity Crop Production

Tria Global Solutions announced today that it has joined Field to Market, The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, USA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tria Global Solutions announced today that it has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, a leading multi-stakeholder initiative working to unite the agricultural supply chain in defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, fiber and fuel production in the United States.

“Tria Global Solutions is excited to join Field to Market and we look forward to collaborating with other members to build upon the work the organization has accomplished scaling sustainability within the agricultural supply chain. Tria is committed to helping farmers improve water use, energy use and input efficiency results, and we look forward to collaborating with Field to Market to advance continuous improvement in these areas of agricultural sustainability.” -Ned Bentley, General Manager.

As an active member in Field to Market, Tria will work together with grower organizations, academia, conservation groups, public sector partners and leading companies to help to catalyze opportunities for continuous improvement in productivity, environmental quality and human well-being across the agricultural value chain.

Field to Market engages in broad communication and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a coordinated, outcomes-based approach to sustainable agriculture that is grounded in science. By providing useful measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels.

”We are pleased to welcome Tria as a new member of the Alliance,” said Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market. “We look forward to collaborating with them to support farmers and the value chain to advance sustainable outcomes for agriculture.”

Representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, Field to Market provides an unparalleled platform that helps the food and agricultural supply chain benchmark sustainability performance, catalyze continuous improvement and enable supply chain sustainability claims. For more information, visit www.fieldtomarket.org.

About Tria Global Solutions, LLC

Tria Global Solutions is an innovative sustainability solutions provider for agriculture. Launched in late 2018, Tria’s focus has been to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly, cost-effective solutions to water scarcity and other environmental concerns. Tria has been developing transformative technologies, like AquiMax®, to rapidly move the needle on sustainability and ESG goals for key stakeholders in the value chain. Visit https://www.TriaGlobalSolutions.com





