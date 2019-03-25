Literary Soul-Americana Storyteller Jeffrey Halford and His Band The Healers Release West Towards South CD

Digital Release April 5 and Physical CD Release Available April 19th via Burnside Distribution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulful, blues-influenced storyteller, Jeffrey Halford who fronts his band The Healers, has announced the worldwide digital release of their ninth album, West Towards South. The album will be available for digital download on April 5th along with its physical release on April 19th via Floating Records.

Praised by LA Weekly as “one of the most important voices in Americana Today", Jeffrey Halford and the Healers are admired for their unique fusion of Americana, blues, and rock n’ roll. The forthcoming LP is a follow up to the band’s previous record, LoFi Dreams in 2017. The album reached #8 on the Americana charts and was a hit among dedicated fans of the genre. The new full-length album is sure to surpass preceding accolades.

Atmospheric, funky, rustic, and raw—this is an Americana narrative at its finest; poetic story songs delivered with the voice of authenticity, sitting atop a moody bed of dirty slide guitars, organic drums, and swampy bass. Subtle touches of violin, piano, and lap steel adorn a song cycle that chronicles the westbound adventures of two mythic brothers in an equally mythic America.

The Healers comprise of Adam Rossi and Bill MacBeath, and guest stars Mark Karan and Tom Heyman. Jeffrey Halford with co-writer Don Zimmer and Adam Rossi {co-producer} created something so many strive for, and yet too few achieve a genuine Americana concept album that is simultaneously devoid of pretension and richly authentic. West Towards South includes the band’s lead track “Deeper Than Hell” which is from the point of view of an elusive, bold man on the run. Opening with the distant wail of a guitar and the subtle sound of sinking through water, the listener is instantly drawn into the story. Jeffrey begins the track with the lines “Bullets pierce the water, I can feel it on my skin. You thought you had me, I took that long jump in.” The volume can’t go anywhere but up from this moment forward as we roll with the band’s snare drums hits and bluesy guitar riffs.

In support of the upcoming West Towards South album, Jeffrey Halford and the Healers have racked up a slew of tour dates across the San Francisco Bay area, starting with their album release party at the well-received Aptos St BBQ on March 30th. On May 21st, the band will embark on their fourth European tour, journeying through the Netherlands, Germany, and others. For more information please visit Jeffrey Halford’s EPK and website.



UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

3/18/19 Make Out Room San Francisco, CA

3/30/19 Aptos Street Barbeque Aptos, CA

4/6/19 Rancho Nicasio Nicasio, CA

4/12/19 Almanac Barrel House Alameda, CA

4/20/19 Sauced Taproom Livermore, CA

4/27/19 Aptos Street Barbeque Aptos, CA

5/3/19 Armandosmartinez.com Martinez, CA

5/4/19 Crossroads Carmel Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

5/21/19 Qbus Club Leiden, Netherlands

5/22/19 Live Stage Marnix Ede, Netherlands

5/23/19 Cafe Rozenknope Eidhoven, Netherlands

5/25/19 Duvel Blues Festival Puurs, Belgium

5/26/19 Cafe De Afzakkerij Veghel, Netherlands

5/28/19 Folk in da Walden Oentsjerk, Netherlands

5/29/19 Mandy’s Lounge Homburg, Germany

5/30/19 Festival Mijil Op7 Ospel, Netherlands

6/2/19 Karo Wezel, Netherlands

6/4/19 Q Factory Amsterdam, Netherlands



