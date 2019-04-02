Dr. Angela R. Cameron, DDS, FDOCS, LVIF, FAGD Listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, TMJ & Sedation Dentistry

Angela Cameron, DDS, FAGD, LVIF, DDOCS

Johnson City, Tennessee Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Angela Cameron Selected as Best for Cosmetic, Implant, TMJ, Sedation & Family Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson City, Tennessee dentist , Dr. Angela R. Cameron has been selected again to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Cameron practices Cosmetic, Implant, Sedation and Family Dentistry at Sophisticated Smiles, 189 Corporate Drive in Johnson City, serving patients in Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.Services include: Beautiful Aesthetic Dentistry, Complex Dental Reconstruction, Dental Implants, Sedation, Treatment for Sleep Apnea, Temporomandibular Joint disorders (TMJ/TMD), Teeth Whitening, Veneers, Crowns, Bridges, Cosmetic Smile Makeovers, Invisalign, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Preventive, and Comprehensive General Dental Services.Dr. Cameron has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and a Masters Degree in Bio-physical Chemistry. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree (DDS) from University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. During her 17 years in practice, Dr. Cameron has been the recipient of the Sullivan Award for Excellence in Dental Research, the "Moving America Forward Award" for Cosmetic Dentistry, ABI "Woman of the Year". She was recently featured on the cover of VIPSEEN Magazine as the "2019 Power Woman of the Year".Dr. Cameron has received numerous awards for her extensive training and experience. She has been honored with Fellowship status from the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, and Diplomate recognition from the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation.She is a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, Tennessee Dental Association, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and the American Association of Women Dentists.For more information, please go to www.AmericasBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Angela R. Cameron, DDS directly at 423-928-8359 or www.sophisticated-smiles.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.