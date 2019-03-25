A2P SMS Leadership Research and Rewards as decided by Enterprises and Mobile Operators

This is a once a year, research and strategic data sharing event on A2P SMS Messaging. With insights from MNOs and Enterprises.

"ROCCO's A2P SMS Leadership event will present some unique insights and then awards to the world's best vendors. The differentiator with other events is that the best vendors are chosen by clients".” — Jason Bryan CEO ROCCO RESEARCH

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SURVEYSSince 2015 ROCCO has been conducting unique independent Vendor Performance survey on A2P SMS for Mobile Operators, asking them to rate their A2P SMS vendors on around 30 specific KPIs. This benchmarking exercise has become an important support for MNOs through the years in ensuring the monetisation of their A2P SMS business. This year is no different, except this year we’re also requesting the Enterprises to rate their vendors in their own specially designed survey.A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance 2019 (MNO Survey): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ROCCOA2PSMS2019MNO A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance 2019 (Enterprise Survey): https://www.research.net/r/ROCCOA2PSMS2019Enterprises Every Enterprise or MNO who takes part receives the Executive Summary report for the survey they conduct. Respondees to the surveys will see unique insights about A2P SMS as well as the top ranking vendors.The research closes in May 2019.The EVENTROCCO is also delivering unique Strategy Events where it shares unique insights from its reports and research analysts, engaging delegates to consider their strategic direction. On May 29th 2019 there is a once a year, one day review of ROCCO’s latest strategic data on A2P SMS Messaging. With insights from MNOs and Enterprises.ROCCO will present insights from its two latest reports on A2P SMS Vendor Performance during the event and announce in an awards ceremony the Tier 1 leaders in A2P SMS for the two categories: Ratings by MNOs and Ratings by Enterprises.Delegates will leave the sessions with:ROCCO’s latest insights into A2P SMS which have been used by many companies to develop their A2P SMS strategy.Insights from EnterprisesInsights from MNOsInsights on Monetisation and Fraud Prevention solutionsThe names of the Tier 1 A2P SMS Aggregators for 2019 as rated by MNOs and EnterprisesAn opportunity to meet and network with MNOs, Enterprises and Vendors who are part of the A2P SMS ecosystemWith its maximum attendance of 35 delegates, attendees can expect to hear and share insights and engage with other delegates in relevant strategic discussion.Our Approach with this eventThis event is in English and suitable for: Business Professionals interested in A2P SMS, Messaging Managers, Directors, MNOs and MVNO Strategists, B2B Vendors of services to MNOs in this sector, New senior team members, C-Level teams. People who are making it, not who’ve made it.Quality over quantity: There will be a limited attendance of 35 delegates in the meeting.The event is not sponsored by anyone: The tone of the event is learning, testing ideas about the industry. No vendor has sponsored any part of the event and no speaker has paid to speak at this event.Diversity of thought and opinion: While we have industry veterans with 20+ years in telecoms, we also encourage younger talent, sometimes on the edge of the industry to provide additional insights.We will embrace industry tensions: We will provide passionate and interesting speakers who foster debate and honesty and we will talk factual information.Ambiance: We will provide comfortable non corporate environments and inspiring locations suitable for stimulating thought and discussion.Presenters: Presented by Jason Bryan, James Williams and soon to be confirmed other speakers.The FinancialsDelegates pay £1,570.00 for the day.Purchasing the event pass before the 27th March provides a 25% discount.Refund Policy: Cancellation of attendance after purchase up to 45 days before the event provides a 50% refund and up to 30 days a 25% refund policy. Delegates names can be swapped for others at any time.Ask us for a quotation, an Invoice, link for credit card payment, by contacting us at hq@rocco.groupUK Companies shall pay VAT applicable as in the UKWhat’s IncludedIncluded: Event Documentation, Refreshments (Lunch, snacks and drinks) and a 15% discount on ROCCO Reports and Training Events.What’s not included: Flights, Accommodation, Transfers, ROCCO Reports.Event VenueThe event will be held at The Churchill War Rooms Discover the secrets hidden beneath the streets of Westminster in the underground nerve centre where Winston Churchill and his inner circle directed the Second World War.History was made in the Churchill War Rooms – an underground bunker that allowed Britain’s leaders to plot the allied route to victory during the Second World War. Walk the labyrinth of rooms and corridors that stretch below Westminster that sheltered Winston Churchill and his war cabinet from the bombing raids.As seen in the recent film The Darkest Hour and the Netflix series The Crown.ReportsROCCO will publish its Reports for MNO Opinion: A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance 2019 – Strategic Analysis and Enterprise Opinion: A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance 2019 – Strategic Analysis on the 30th May 2019. Delegates will receive a 15% discount on the reports for attending the event.The SpeakersJason Bryan CEO ROCCO Research Jason is Senior Consultant, Analyst and CEO of ROCCO Research. Since 2012, he has overseen in-depth research on Industry Analysis, Vendor Performance, Market Intelligence and Market Pricing in the Roaming and Interconnect space. Jason built ROCCO based on his 24 years experience of Roaming and Interconnect roles in Vodafone, Telefonica Groups and a number of Vendors, as well as GSMA Chairmanship roles.James Williams “Mr Connectivity”James Williams has in-depth experience in Business Development, Account Management and Business Operations Support. His experience has been gained through working hands-on across the globe for over 20 years with a wide variety of clients in the Telecommunications and Mobile Content sectors. His expertise lies in finding the hidden value in areas many companies neglect.Further speakers to be confirmed.



