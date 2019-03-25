Allentown Charter School EEACS Holds High School Career Day

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown holds Career Day for high school students

High school students at EEACS got to learn about a variety of career options at the school’s Career Day.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- High School Career Day was held at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown on Wednesday, February 6. High school students had the chance to talk one-on-one with the Lehigh Valley’s first responders, business leaders, medical professionals, manufacturers, and more.“This was a great opportunity for our students to learn more about the wide range of careers available to them, talk to experts in their field, and perhaps find a passion they didn’t know they had,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school EEACS is partnered with dozens of businesses and organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. As part of the school’s business education curriculum , high school students participate in internships, spend time with career mentors, and listen to guest speakers. The educational program presents students with their first glimpse into corporate culture.Community partners include the Allentown Police Department, The Morning Call, and Josh Early Candies. Career Days are also available for middle school students.To learn more about the business education curriculum available to students at EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/academics/business-education-program/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

High School Curriculum for Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



