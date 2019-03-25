Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com report of “Furniture Paint-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023” has been added to its Research Database.

Furniture Paint Market 2019-2023

Furniture Paint-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Furniture Paint industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Furniture Paint 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Furniture Paint worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Furniture Paint market

Market status and development trend of Furniture Paint by types and applications

Cost and profit status of Furniture Paint, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challenges

The report segments the global Furniture Paint market as:

Global Furniture Paint Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

Global Furniture Paint Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Acid curing coatings

Nitrocellulose coatings

Polyurethane coating

Global Furniture Paint Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Household

Commercial

Global Furniture Paint Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Furniture Paint Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Standard Paints- Wood Defender

Soy Technologies

Erg Manufacturing

Flo Boya Ve Kimya

Dhupar Chemicals

Mars Technologies & Consultants

GRN Cellulose

Sonu Handicrafts

Spectra Coatings

Wembley Paints And Chemicals

Fischer Precise

Siemens

IBAG Group

Guangzhou Haozhi

GMN Paul M ller Industrie GmbH & Co. KG

Westwind Air Bearings., Ltd. (Novanta)

Air Bearing

Nakanishi

Posa

Alfred J ger

SycoTec

Zimmer Group

KLKJ Group Co.,Ltd.

Shenzhen Sufeng

Heinz Fiege GmbH

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Overview of Furniture Paint

1.1 Definition of Furniture Paint in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of Furniture Paint

1.2.1 Acid curing coatings

1.2.2 Nitrocellulose coatings

1.2.3 Polyurethane coating

1.3 Downstream Application of Furniture Paint

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Development History of Furniture Paint

1.5 Market Status and Trend of Furniture Paint 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global Furniture Paint Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional Furniture Paint Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Market Development of Furniture Paint 2013-2017

2.2 Production Market of Furniture Paint by Regions

2.2.1 Production Volume of Furniture Paint by Regions

2.2.2 Production Value of Furniture Paint by Regions

2.3 Demand Market of Furniture Paint by Regions

2.4 Production and Demand Status of Furniture Paint by Regions

2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Furniture Paint by Regions 2013-2017

2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Furniture Paint by Regions 2013-2017 ….

…………..

Chapter 7 Furniture Paint Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 Standard Paints- Wood Defender

7.1.1 Company profile

7.1.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.1.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Standard Paints- Wood Defender

7.2 Soy Technologies

7.2.1 Company profile

7.2.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.2.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Soy Technologies

7.3 Erg Manufacturing

7.3.1 Company profile

7.3.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.3.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Erg Manufacturing

7.4 Flo Boya Ve Kimya

7.4.1 Company profile

7.4.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.4.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Flo Boya Ve Kimya

7.5 Dhupar Chemicals

7.5.1 Company profile

7.5.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.5.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Dhupar Chemicals

7.6 Mars Technologies & Consultants

7.6.1 Company profile

7.6.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.6.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Mars Technologies & Consultants

7.7 GRN Cellulose

7.7.1 Company profile

7.7.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.7.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of GRN Cellulose

7.8 Sonu Handicrafts

7.8.1 Company profile

7.8.2 Representative Furniture Paint Product

7.8.3 Furniture Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Sonu Handicrafts

Continued…...

