Global Homeopathy Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

The global Homeopathy market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Homeopathy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Homeopathy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Homeopathy in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Homeopathy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Homeopathy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boiron Group

Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH

A Nelson & Co Ltd

GMP Laboratories of America, Inc.

Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.)

Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc.

Homeocan inc.

Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc.

Mediral International Inc.

Ainsworths Ltd.

Market size by Product

Tincture

Dilutions

Biochemics

Ointments

Tablets

Market size by End User

Analgesic & Antipyretic

Respiratory

Neurology

Immunology

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Homeopathy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Homeopathy market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Homeopathy companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Homeopathy submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Homeopathy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Homeopathy market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Homeopathy Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Homeopathy Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Tincture

1.4.3 Dilutions

1.4.4 Biochemics

1.4.5 Ointments

1.4.6 Tablets

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Homeopathy Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Analgesic & Antipyretic

1.5.3 Respiratory

1.5.4 Neurology

1.5.5 Immunology

1.5.6 Gastroenterology

1.5.7 Dermatology

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Homeopathy Market Size

2.1.1 Global Homeopathy Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Homeopathy Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Homeopathy Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Homeopathy Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Homeopathy Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Homeopathy Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Homeopathy Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Homeopathy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Homeopathy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Homeopathy Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Homeopathy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Homeopathy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Homeopathy Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Homeopathy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Homeopathy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Homeopathy Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Homeopathy Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Homeopathy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Homeopathy Revenue by Product

4.3 Homeopathy Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Homeopathy Breakdown Data by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Boiron Group

11.1.1 Boiron Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Boiron Group Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Boiron Group Homeopathy Products Offered

11.1.5 Boiron Group Recent Development

11.2 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH

11.2.1 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH Homeopathy Products Offered

11.2.5 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH Recent Development

11.3 A Nelson & Co Ltd

11.3.1 A Nelson & Co Ltd Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 A Nelson & Co Ltd Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 A Nelson & Co Ltd Homeopathy Products Offered

11.3.5 A Nelson & Co Ltd Recent Development

11.4 GMP Laboratories of America, Inc.

11.4.1 GMP Laboratories of America, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 GMP Laboratories of America, Inc. Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 GMP Laboratories of America, Inc. Homeopathy Products Offered

11.4.5 GMP Laboratories of America, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.)

11.5.1 Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.) Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.) Homeopathy Products Offered

11.5.5 Standard Homeopathic Company (Hyland's, Inc.) Recent Development

11.6 Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc.

11.6.1 Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Washington Homeopathic Products, Inc. Homeopathy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

