Drilling & Completion Fluids Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Drilling & Completion Fluids -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019

Description

Drilling and completion fluids are most crucial for carrying out any drilling and exploration activity, and have large application in onshore as well as offshore gas & oil activities. 
The fluids are used for the purpose of suspending cuttings, controlling pressure, providing buoyancy, stabilizing exposed rock and cooling & lubricating. Drilling and completion fluids apply different types of fluids, such as water-based, oil-based, synthetic-based systems, and the choice of the base fluid depends on the cost, performance level, and environmental factors.

The global Drilling & Completion Fluids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 

This report focuses on Drilling & Completion Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling & Completion Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Baker Hughes 
Halliburton 
M-I Swaco 
Newpark Resources 
Tetra Technologies 
AkzoNobel 
National Oilwell Varco 
...

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Water-based systems 
Oil-based systems 
Synthetic-based systems 
Others

Segment by Application 
Onshore 
Offshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drilling & Completion Fluids 
1.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Water-based systems 
1.2.3 Oil-based systems 
1.2.4 Synthetic-based systems 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Onshore 
1.3.3 Offshore 
1.4 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drilling & Completion Fluids Business 
7.1 Baker Hughes 
7.1.1 Baker Hughes Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Baker Hughes Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Halliburton 
7.2.1 Halliburton Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Halliburton Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 M-I Swaco 
7.3.1 M-I Swaco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 M-I Swaco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Newpark Resources 
7.4.1 Newpark Resources Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Newpark Resources Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Tetra Technologies 
7.5.1 Tetra Technologies Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Tetra Technologies Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 AkzoNobel 
7.6.1 AkzoNobel Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 AkzoNobel Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 National Oilwell Varco 
7.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

