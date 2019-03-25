Drilling & Completion Fluids Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drilling & Completion Fluids Industry
Description
Drilling and completion fluids are most crucial for carrying out any drilling and exploration activity, and have large application in onshore as well as offshore gas & oil activities.
The fluids are used for the purpose of suspending cuttings, controlling pressure, providing buoyancy, stabilizing exposed rock and cooling & lubricating. Drilling and completion fluids apply different types of fluids, such as water-based, oil-based, synthetic-based systems, and the choice of the base fluid depends on the cost, performance level, and environmental factors.
The global Drilling & Completion Fluids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Drilling & Completion Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling & Completion Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
M-I Swaco
Newpark Resources
Tetra Technologies
AkzoNobel
National Oilwell Varco
...
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-based systems
Oil-based systems
Synthetic-based systems
Others
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drilling & Completion Fluids
1.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Water-based systems
1.2.3 Oil-based systems
1.2.4 Synthetic-based systems
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Segment by Application
1.3.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Size
1.5.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
....
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drilling & Completion Fluids Business
7.1 Baker Hughes
7.1.1 Baker Hughes Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Baker Hughes Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Halliburton
7.2.1 Halliburton Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Halliburton Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 M-I Swaco
7.3.1 M-I Swaco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 M-I Swaco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Newpark Resources
7.4.1 Newpark Resources Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Newpark Resources Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Tetra Technologies
7.5.1 Tetra Technologies Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Tetra Technologies Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 AkzoNobel
7.6.1 AkzoNobel Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 AkzoNobel Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 National Oilwell Varco
7.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Drilling & Completion Fluids Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued...
