Steering Knuckle & Stub Axle Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Description

Steering knuckle is a component connected to the front wheel of the vehicle linked via suspension system, providing motion on the directions of the steering systems.

The growing automotive industry majorly drives the global steering & stub axle market.

The global Steering Knuckle & Stub Axle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steering Knuckle & Stub Axle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steering Knuckle & Stub Axle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teksid

Farinia

TeraFlex Suspensions

Happy Forgings

Busche Performance

Jikasu Engineering

MAG IAS

ATTC Manufacturing

Sakthi Auto

NINGBO SAP STEERING SYSTEM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel Material

Aluminum Material

Alloys Material

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

