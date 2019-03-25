Embolic Protection Devices -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Embolic Protection Devices Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global embolic protection devices market by type (distal filter devices, proximal occlusion devices), material (nitinol), usage (disposable devices), application (cardiovascular diseases), end-user (hospitals & clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The embolic protection devices market was valued at USD 400 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The major players in global embolic protection devices market include:

• Medtronic

• Abbott

• Boston Scientific

• Cordis

• Contego Medical

• W. L. Gore & Associates

• Claret Medical

• Allium Medical Solutions

• Angioslide

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the global embolic protection devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Distal Filter Devices

• Proximal Occlusion Devices

On the basis of material, the global embolic protection devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Nitinol

On the basis of usage, the global embolic protection devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Disposable Devices

On the basis of application, the global embolic protection devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cardiovascular Diseases

On the basis of end-user, the global embolic protection devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

