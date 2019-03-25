Electro-Optic Modulators Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023
Electro-Optic Modulators Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global electro-optic modulators market by type (polarization, amplitude, phase, analog, liquid crystal, free space, travelling wave, thermally compensated), application (fiber optic sensors, space & defense, industrial systems); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electro-optic modulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global electro-optic modulators market include:
• Thorlabs Inc. (U.S.)
• Conoptics Inc. (U.S.)
• QUBIG GmbH (Germany)
• GLEAM Optics (Canada)
• Inrad Optics Inc. (U.S.)
• Newport Corporation (U.S.)
• Photon LaserOptik GmbH (Germany)
• Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K)
• APE Angewandte Physik and Elektronik GmbH (Germany)
• Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global electro-optic modulators market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Polarization
• Amplitude
• Phase
• Analog
• Liquid Crystal
• Free space
• Travelling wave
• Thermally Compensated
On the basis of application, the global electro-optic modulators market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Fiber optic sensors
• Space & Defense
• Industrial Systems
