Automotive Engine Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Engine Market 2019

An engine is a device that helps convert the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical energy to produce power. The internal combustion (IC) engine used in the automobiles is fueled by petrol, diesel, propane or natural gas.

The growth of the automotive engines is hindered with the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Among the types of the engine, in-line engines, which accounted for around 73% of the share in 2016 are the widely used engines in automobiles.

The global Automotive Engine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Cummins

General Motors

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen

BMW

Daimler Group

Honda

Hyundai

Mitsubishi Motors

PSA Group

Renault

Suzuki

Volvo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Petrol

Diesel

Propane

Hybrid

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



